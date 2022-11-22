Review: ‘She Said’

Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual assault.

Maria Schrader’s newest drama “She Said” follows the story of two journalists, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who wrote The New York Times article that broke the story of film producer Harvey Weinstein’s decades of sexual abuse and misuse of power in the entertainment industry.

The film, which is based on Kantor and Twohey’s book of the same name, details their work and experience investigating the allegations of assault by Weinstein.

Kantor (played by Zoe Kazan) and Twohey (played by Carey Mulligan) are journalists who feel inherently responsible to give voice to women who have been silenced, and both are portrayed wonderfully by Kazan and Mulligan. The women of the film, including Kantor, Twohey, and various employees and business partners, fight relentlessly despite Weinstein’s targeted intimidation efforts.

As with most films detailing investigative journalists, there can sometimes be a lack of character analysis and a banal series of jump cuts between source interviews detailing events with victims and witnesses to the event. Thankfully, Schrader balances the film’s main plotline and the subplot of the journalist's inner lives wonderfully.

For example, there are scenes in which Twohey, as a new mother, battles postpartum depression, and finds solace and meaning within her job. Kantor, also a mother of two daughters, is seen juggling time with her children and husband, while also tracking down sources for the story.

These moments, however small or irrelevant they may seem, emphasize the investment and dedication Twohey and Kantor had in exposing this story. It is evident that Twohey and Kantor were devoted to seeking justice for the women abused by Weinstein.

Due to the high-speed nature of investigative journalism, the film’s pacing didn’t lag once, though, at times, the interviews with sources began to feel repetitive. While Schrader’s goal was to intentionally center the film around the women’s stories, the sometimes unnecessary interviews often drag the film down.

While the film highlights the abuse done to celebrities that are easily recognizable due to their fame and success, there is also an intentional focus on the young employees he assaulted and took advantage of at the company. The film makes it clear that money, success, or fame doesn’t save a woman from facing sexual abuse and inappropriate sexualization in the workplace, placing a strong emphasis on systemic issues that work against all women in most, if not all, industries.

Weinstein isn’t physically seen within the film, but his presence and lingering harm is deeply felt through the womens’ scenes, as they recall their experiences of abuse in powerful and heartfelt moments that delve into the minds of the victims.

In a gut-wrenching moment, a previous Weinstein employee, who was in her twenties when she was assaulted, says to Kantor, “It’s almost as if he took my voice away, right when I was finding it.”

It’s small moments such as these that allow the audience to empathize and relate to their pain, whether those in the crowd are survivors of sexual assault or not.

Abuse in the workplace is something that is extremely prevalent, and, more often than not, women are on the receiving end. Quite frankly, workplace assault is so common — as Schrader highlights in the movie — that women are forced to expect abuse and learn how to finesse their way through those situations.

Schrader’s “She Said” is a powerful, necessary film about two journalists that helped bring Weinstein’s crimes to light. Despite feeling occasionally repetitive, the film attentively and respectfully shares the stories of all the women involved. “She Said” is currently in theaters nationwide.

Reach writer Jayla Wilson arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jaylawilsonn24

