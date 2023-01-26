Review: ‘Skinamarink’

January is, more often than not, a dark time for movies. With Oscar season behind us, mid to late winter is the dumping ground for big studios to quickly offload the films they predicted would perform poorly.

Horror movies especially seem to perform the worst in January. With the better part of a year away from Halloween, January is commonly where horror movies deemed not good enough for the peak season die a quiet death.

This January, however, is different. Against all odds, an independent experimental horror film with a miniscule budget of $15,000 managed to creep its way into a wide release at AMC Theaters. After a Friday the 13th release weekend and additional screenings to account for demand, the film currently sits at a $1.5 million gross income.

“Skinamarink,” the directorial debut of Kyle Edward Ball, is a movie that, on paper, is the last thing anyone visiting an AMC would want to watch. After a few successful festival screenings led to an accidental leak of the film, the movie spread across social media like wildfire. Suddenly, anyone with an inkling of passion for horror was itching to see it in theaters.

Taking place in 1995 and filmed in Ball’s childhood home, “Skinamarink” is about brother and sister Kevin and Kaylee who become trapped in their house after the doors and windows begin to vanish. Armed with Lego toys and cartoons blaring on an old CRT TV, the two do their best to distract themselves from the increasingly terrifying events unfolding around them.

“Skinamarink” is stylistically somewhere between the supernatural found footage greats of “The Blair Witch Project” and “Paranormal Activity,” but with the unconventional and experimental nature of a single-shot film like “Wavelength.” Each frame of the film is purposefully grainy and confusing, characters’ faces are never fully visible, and a majority of the 100-minute runtime is footage of the house’s darkened hallways and corners.

When the U-District’s very own Grand Illusion Cinema — Seattle’s longest running independent theater — announced they would be screening the film from Jan. 20 to 26, I jumped at the chance to get a ticket.

At a late 9 p.m. showing of the film, the small theater was left with few empty seats. The theater attendant running the film that night prefaced the screening with a quick speech, emphasizing the film’s experimental nature. With evident love for the film, the attendant asked us to be patient while watching; the film will work only if we allow it to.

Calling the film experimental is putting it lightly. As the Rotten Tomatoes scores and Letterboxd graphs show, “Skinamarink” is highly divisive. After seeing the film that evening, I can confidently say that “Skinamarink” is a film that worked for me — and it’s easily one of the scariest films I’ve seen in the past several years.

“Skinamarink” presents more questions than answers, and in doing so, centers the audience into the point of view of the children. The film presents simple events — a child falling down stairs, a mother crying, a looping VHS tape — and leaves the viewer to determine their weight. The actual events of the film are interpretable and debatable; the film is crafted first and foremost to embody a level of fear and confusion only felt in childhood.

The film uniquely excels due to its low resolution visuals and audio, ensuring you dissect everything you are given.

Jumpscares, in particular, felt well timed. While they could have been easily overused to increase the film’s immediate fear factor, “Skinamarink” earns its scares by forcing you to wait for them. Much of the film is spent in fearful anticipation of what is to come, with no reprieve or escape.

My biggest complaint with “Skinamarink” is its runtime. While an hour and 40 minutes is on the shorter end of the traditional runtime spectrum, for a film as slow and patient as “Skinamarink” is, portions of the movie feel too lengthy and gratuitous.

In an age of multimillion dollar films, seeing a weird, low-budget horror make waves in the box office was something I didn’t think was possible anymore. I hope that more unique horror creators are able to garner the same level of attention in the future, and I look forward to seeing what Ball creates next.

If you can stomach the runtime and fully invite it in, “Skinamarink” will not disappoint. The final shot in particular is something I’ve been unable to shake since that screening — the film is an uncomfortable and achingly slow descent into a childhood nightmare that I was completely unable to look away from.

While “Skinamarink” is nearing the end of its theatrical run, you can still see it in theaters before it hits the streaming service Shudder on Feb. 2.

