Review: ‘Somebody I Used To Know’

Warning: Spoilers ahead

Do you like vanilla cake with vanilla frosting and a side of vanilla ice cream? Do you enjoy watching a Hallmark movie and knowing the film’s ending from the very beginning? If so, then race to your Amazon Prime account to stream the newly released film “Somebody I Used To Know.”

There’s nothing wrong with being a vanilla lover or an avid Hallmark watcher. I’ll admit, there is comfort in the face of familiarity and predictability. But if you’re wanting something new, something exciting, something that leaves you walking away with a feeling of not having wasted an hour or two of your time with mediocre acting and an aggravating plot, then avoid “Somebody I Used To Know” — Dave Franco’s second directorial escapade.

This romantic comedy, starring Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemons, starts off as any Hallmark classic would: a workaholic, all buttoned-up with a go-getter attitude, hits a complication that interferes with her job, and inevitably returns to her small hometown. There, she encounters her former lover, Sean.

As hard as she was trying to avoid it in the first minute of laying eyes on him, Ally falls back in love. Now, she’s questioning whether the choice she made to chase her career instead of staying with him was worth it, perpetuating the nauseating theme of a woman needing to choose one over the other.

However, there’s a catch — this is where the movie deviates from your classic Hallmark romance and finally becomes more of a romantic comedy. As Ally wrestles with her past decisions and imagines what could have been with Sean, things become increasingly more complicated when she meets Sean’s fiancée, Cassidy. Cassidy reflects Ally’s younger self; a self that is free-spirited and unconfined, not bound by passionless work.

If you can’t tell, there’s a few things about the plot and characters that rubbed me the wrong way. It was a frustrating watch and not because I couldn’t deduce every next move, but because the morals were all backwards.

The two of the main protagonists, Sean and Ally, aren’t very endearing. Sean blatantly fails to mention his engagement both before and after their flirty reunion. Once Ally does learn of Sean’s soon-to-be wife from someone else, she proceeds to intrude on all their wedding events — with the audacity to be flirty toward Sean in front of Cassidy.

What really rubbed me wrong, however, was Sean getting to pick and choose between his fiancée and his old lover without reaping the consequences. Throughout the movie, Sean wavers between his fiancée and his ex-girlfriend, and in the end, he still gets the girl. Can you guess which one?

Franco argues that Sean is “redeemable” due to his “likable nature,” but I can’t help but feel as though Sean is an indecisive, dishonest guy who doesn’t deserve Cassidy. In a roundtable interview held Feb. 2, Franco commented on the film’s influences.

“We were definitely influenced by some of the classic romantic comedies from the ‘80s and ‘90s,” Franco said. “Movies like ‘Pretty Woman,’ ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding,’ ‘Sleepless in Seattle.’ When you look back at those movies, they’re movies about real people going through real issues and they’re grounded — there’s no kind of fluff on top of that. It’s like that’s enough, and there’s something really charming and comforting about grounded stories like that. We tried to tap into that essence, but obviously do it in modern times with characters that exist in the world today.”

“Somebody I Used To Know” isn’t nearly that deep, and the film is far from “grounded.” Sure, there were some “modern” adages, like embracing nudity and bisexuality, but the movie still clung to its predecessors’ troublesome tropes. The film is simply a mix of Hallmark, and “My Best Friend’s Wedding” (with worse acting and less quality) at best.

The only redeemable point the movie makes is near the end, when the predictable nature of reflection and regret from Ally and Sean floods the screen. It’s revealed that one of the ladies may not have to pick work over love (or vice versa). Sean picks a girl, and that girl still gets to pursue her passion.

If you want to find out who the lucky woman is, go buy some vanilla ice cream, and settle down for an exasperating watch. Or you know, save yourself the money and time and just get the vanilla ice cream.

“Somebody I Used To Know” is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime.

Reach contributing writer Kaycee French at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @SpaceKaycee

