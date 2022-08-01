Review: Steve Lacy’s ‘Gemini Rights’

I am currently waiting in an airport for my delayed flight to Southern California and I have been feeling reflective.

Most of my summer, as it seems for a lot of my friends, has been full of monotony. My daily goals are always to work full-time and spend as little money as possible to save for future travel. With each of my days blending together, it has been hard to romanticize my summer, like what keeps popping up on my TikTok “For You Page.”

This could’ve meant kissing goodbye to most of my summer, especially with spikes in COVID-19 and the new monkeypox outbreak being misattributed as only a problem for the LGBTQIA+ community. But, I was determined to enjoy myself, and Steve Lacy’s new album was here to help.

I first heard a Steve Lacy song when I was a sophomore in high school, when “Paper Towns” was in theaters and former President Barack Obama was in the White House. I vividly remember heading to a Christmas party, fresh off my first cross country season, and being entranced by Lacy’s “C U Girl,” after it started playing on my friend’s phone. A few years later, his smash single, “Dark Red,” would be released, and I would be hooked.

I considered myself an alternative kid then, listening to Mac DeMarco amongst other artists. Over the years, it has been fun to see Steve Lacy and I both grow into young, queer people and experiment with our own styles and tastes. Lacy’s new album, “Gemini Rights,” is no exception to this journey.

Starting with the opening track, “Static,” we are introduced to Lacy’s world through simple vocals accompanied by a light backing track. The track does an excellent job at providing a glimpse into Lacy’s current state — his frustrations, thoughts, and, most notably, his relationship struggles. Many who listen to the album, myself included, can relate to his motifs of lost love and the transient nature of relationships.

Lacy’s inner-battle with break-ups becomes more noticeable within the more upbeat songs “Helmet,” “Mercury,” and “Buttons.” The latter of the three is like a nostalgic trip back to the 1960s, with Lacy invoking the likes of Herb Alpert and The Moody Blues.

“Bad Habit,” which has been going through TikTok like wildfire, introduced me to the album. A slow rock jam with a funk undertone, it fully encapsulates Lacy’s recurring story of lost love, and if you only had to listen to one song to sum up the album, it would be this.

The second half of the album begins with the Tyler, the Creator-esque “2Gether (Enterlude),” before jumping into “Cody Freestyle,” “Amber,” and “Sunshine (feat. Fousheé).” Each song has a different vibe, ranging from angelic harmonies to a continuation of 1970s funk. On the whole, it would be irresponsible not to focus on how much of an influence the sounds of the mid-century have on this record.

The album finishes with the synth-heavy “Give You the World,” which reminds me of the classic album, “Mother Earth’s Plantasia.” Full of synths, the album and the tracks share many traits, mainly the use of a moog synthesizer for those orchestral sounds that come from another planet.

Overall, “Gemini Rights” is the perfect mix of past inspiration and relatively untouched COVID-19-era energy. With each track a solid departure from the last, the album could have been an incoherent mess, but the album’s solid message ties everything together in a way that anyone who likes a little variety can enjoy.

Now, I’m off to catch my flight to LA and listen to the new Beyoncé album. If any of these elements sound interesting, check out Steve Lacy’s new album or put it on at a party. You never know who it might inspire.

