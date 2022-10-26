Review: Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Before unpacking Taylor Swift’s newest album, “Midnights,” it’s necessary that I share with you some essential truths.

First, “Midnights” is a pop album. As a diehard “evermore” fan, “Midnights” may not be what I (or other fans) had anticipated or wanted, but I assure you, it is what I needed.

Second, I am a full-fledged Swiftie. I care deeply about every Taylor Swift song and have a hard time moderating my love. I warn you now, this review will likely be covered in a lavender haze.

“Midnights” released Oct. 21 at midnight EST. This posed a problem for me, as I am currently studying abroad in London. A quick time conversion cemented the fact that I would have to either set an alarm for 5 a.m. or pull my first all-nighter — yes, I did say first. My circadian rhythm should be thanking me.

However, any amount of sleep became a non-starter when Swift announced a teaser trailer for “Midnights” would be unveiled during the Thursday Night Football game on Oct. 20. I immediately knew my sleep schedule would have to be scrapped (spoiler alert: it hurt worse than jet lag).

Flash forward to Oct. 21 at 4:59 a.m. British Standard Time. I have now seen a sneak peak of some of the music video visuals, and I’m sitting in bed with enough anticipation to last me a lifetime, or at least the next 13 hours. I opened Spotify; Spotify crashed. It had already decided it wasn’t ready for “Midnights.” I have never related so much to an app.

After several attempts to press play, my ears were finally blessed with the first few beats of “Lavender Haze” and I couldn’t handle it. I proceeded to stop playing the album for the next 45 minutes. In fact, it took me two hours to finish the relatively short 13-track album.

Once I regained my composure, I slowly listened to each song, pausing every few seconds to internally scream and obsessively scroll through Twitter.

Rest assured, my composure didn’t last long. Within the first few seconds of the second track, “Maroon,” I knew I was listening to my new favorite Swift song (so long, “ivy”). “Maroon” shifted my world — specifically, Swift’s voice at the song’s two-and-a-half minute mark has certainly changed the course of my life forever.

After the first four tracks, I had decided “Midnights” was a perfect album. “Anti-Hero” was lyrically one of the most relatable songs to ever grace my eardrums. For instance, my stark inability to eloquently describe how I feel about this album is evidence that I, indeed, am the problem.

“Snow On The Beach (feat. Lana Del Rey)” is an exquisitely beautiful song, but you’d be hard pressed to convince me it actually includes Lana Del Rey. The absence of Del Rey’s vocals, though devastating, does not entirely surprise me. Swift has a history of almost exclusively only including backing vocals on songs featuring women artists. I desperately want to know the reasoning behind this decision. Perhaps, this would be the one question I would ask Swift if I ever had the chance.

The sixth track — and worst on the standard version of “Midnights” — is “Midnight Rain.” The first 20 seconds of this song had a severe negative impact on my well-being. The song never recovers from its truly horrifying beginning and lands at the bottom of my “Midnights” ranking — aside from one deluxe track that should not exist (more on that later).

If you are a Swiftie like myself, you were probably keen to know what Swift’s “special very chaotic surprise” scheduled to happen three hours after the album’s release was. Though I admittingly felt like a lost child in a supermarket while trying to find the surprise announcement — refreshing Twitter for a good two minutes before actually seeing anything official — I was happy to see Swift had gifted us with seven additional tracks.

The surprise deluxe album, “Midnights (3am Edition),” features the original 13 songs and seven new tracks. Upon first listen, I wasn’t sure I particularly liked any of the new songs. It took a second listen to conclude most of them were worthwhile additions to the album.

“Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is my favorite deluxe track. It’s the most revealing song on the album, and I would argue one of the most personal songs about a past relationship Swift has ever written. The song details Swift’s regrets over ever having a relationship with singer-songwriter John Mayer. I could list all the lyrics I find deeply heartbreaking, but it would honestly be faster if you just listened to the song.

This brings me to the one song that does not deserve a place on “Midnights (3am Edition)” or any Swift album: “Paris.” There are Swift songs I don’t enjoy; there are songs that I skip 90% of the time, but before Oct. 21, there was never a song I thought was terrible. “Paris,” however, is a bad song. There is a reason it didn’t make the regular album — the lyrics are cringeworthy in a way that is off-putting. I would have to be brainwashed to think that “Paris” is the obvious choice to rhyme with “somewhere else.” So, yes, Swift can write a bad song, and that song is “Paris.”

Swift’s description of the album as “a collage of intensity, highs and lows” perfectly captures my feelings. There are some absolutely marvelous tracks: “Maroon,” “Anti-Hero,” and “Snow on the Beach.” There are some songs that I don’t think deserve a place in this curated musical experience. And there are quite a few tracks that are just fun to listen to all day long.

Fun and catchy songs were not what I was anticipating after seeing the distinct 70s look of Swift’s “Midnights” promotional outfits and sets. I do still question how that specific style plays into the sound of “Midnights.”

Nonetheless, given that the album combines late nights throughout Swift’s life, it makes sense that some of the lyrics and sounds give off a younger vibe. Swift is known for switching up her genres, and “Midnights” is just another example of this. Artists should be allowed to continue to bring up feelings they had as teenagers, reminiscing and realizing how much those feelings still haunt them in the present moment. I think it’s wonderful that Swift can jump from a more mature folk album to a still lyrically impressive pop album so effortlessly.

“Midnights” is not an album that causes you to dramatically cry in the shower like my forever love, “evermore.” If you’re me, it’s an album to blast in your headphones while on public transportation and hope you don’t miss your stop. One of these is not inherently better than the other — they are just different.

The deluxe edition may house my least favorite song, but as a whole, this album is void of skips. I won’t enjoy my time listening to “Paris” or “Midnight Rain,” yet I still believe “Midnights” is a pop masterpiece. It’s everything and nothing that I imagined, and my Spotify playlist will never be the same.

Now, I just need to stream “Maroon” nonstop for the next six days to ensure it earns its rightful appearance on my Spotify Wrapped.

