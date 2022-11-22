Review: The 1975’s ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language’

On Oct. 14, English pop act The 1975 released their fifth studio album to much fanfare. There was a time when the band ruled the pop world — that glittery, pink, ’80s “retro” aesthetic that ruled over Tumblr and Instagram around the 2013 to 2016 era? Yeah, that was more or less their fault. In 2022, however, the band emerged with a refined, distinctly mature record: “Being Funny in a Foreign Language.”

“I like my men like I like my coffee,” frontman Matty Healy croons in the album’s lead single, “Part of the Band.” “Full of soymilk and so sweet, it won’t offend anybody.”

The band has always towed the line between brutal honesty and sardonic irreverence, but this sentiment feels at its strongest in “Being Funny in a Foreign Language.” Donning matching suits and presented in full black-and-white, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” seems to be a callback to their first self-titled album from 2013, but contains numerous improvements on their classic sound.

There’s a cohesiveness to “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” that wasn’t present in The 1975’s last two albums, “Notes on a Conditional Form” and “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships.” These albums were often criticized, by fans and critics alike, for lacking direction. The jarring switches from tender acoustic ballads to stadium-shaking synth pop anthems portrayed an image of a band that wasn’t confident in their sound and message, despite the highly conceptual nature of many of their album titles and themes.

By contrast, “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” flows slowly and with genuine sincerity — while not as bombastic as The 1975’s earlier works, it is chock-full of thought-provoking lyrics and a more down-to-earth production quality.

The influence of famed producer Jack Antonoff, best known for his work on Taylor Swift and Lorde’s discography, is heavily felt throughout “Being Funny in a Foreign Language.”

Tonally, the album possesses a glittery and polished yet distinctly analogue feel. Acoustic guitars, saxophones, and orchestral instruments blend perfectly with soaring synthesizers to create lush, intimate soundscapes that shine on tracks such as “Happiness” and “Part of the Band.”

Other standouts include “Looking For Somebody (To Love)” and “Human Too,” which sound like matured evolutions of their earlier work as well as the more experimental tracks found on “A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships.”

“About You” was described by Healy as a direct sequel to their 2013 single, “Robbers,” and certainly sounds the part — plus, it’s already blown up on TikTok.

“Part of the Band” is without a doubt the album’s standout track. In addition to being the home of Healy’s iconic soy milk line, it sounds like a diary entry blown up into song, full of disjointed, but endearing honesty and humorous semi-irony.

The best part of “Being Funny in a Foreign Language” is how its more refined production allows Healy’s introspective lyrics to really shine — the album’s tone is equal parts apocalyptic, hopeful, sarcastic, and sincere.

This sense of duality is part of what made The 1975 so famous to begin with. “If a song by The 1975 comes on and it feels really uplifting,” Healy wrote in 2020, “you can be pretty certain the lyrics are going to oppose that.”

“Being Funny in a Foreign Language” is available on all streaming platforms, and their worldwide tour of the same name will make a stop in Seattle on Dec. 2. More information on their music and tickets can be found at the band’s website.

Reach contributing writer Keven Goh at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @1bluelotus

