Review: The Backseat Lovers’ ‘Waiting to Spill’

I vividly remember the first time I heard The Backseat Lovers. It was my freshman year of college, in the backyard of The Nook, a local house show spot in the U-District, stuffed between dozens of other bright-eyed freshmen who were looking to make some new memories during their first year away from home.

They were the last band to play, and when everyone around me began to scream in excitement, I was curious if they would hold up to the hype surrounding me. When they began to play “Kilby Girl,” I was immediately hooked, spending the entirety of the next day listening to all of their songs.

Since then, The Backseat Lovers have always held a special place in my heart. They were my first vivid memory of my time at UW. Their song, “Pool House,” was the first song I learned to play well on guitar, and the first topic my best friend and I truly bonded over. So, naturally, I have been anxiously waiting for their sophomore album, “Waiting to Spill,” since its announcement.

When I listened to the album for the first time, my immediate impression was that their sound had evolved. With their debut album, “When We Were Friends,'' they had a lot of great tracks, but the album wasn’t cohesive. It was simply a collection of songs put together in an effort to release an album.

This album, however, is different. While they still kept to their indie rock roots, I could tell that they put a lot more time and thought into the message they were trying to convey. Not only is “Waiting to Spill” extremely cohesive, it is much more mature and somber than its predecessor, with specific themes regarding change, getting older, and reminiscing about the past.

The album starts out with “Silhouette,” an opener that starts out slow, and increasingly builds into an immensely satisfying crescendo. It is mostly instrumental, but the initial soft guitar strums, followed by the intense drums, guitar, and piano melodies, give you a great taste of the album and the direction it's headed.

Songs like “Close Your Eyes” and “Morning in the Aves” really bring you into what the album is really all about, and it's the process of getting older and life changing. Lead singer Joshua Harmon does an incredible job of encompassing the panic of feeling like you are running out of time, exemplified best when he sings the lines, “The clock ticks / I have to get older / when I wake up / the dream is over," in “Close Your Eyes.” As a senior preparing to graduate and begin a new chapter of my life, I resonated with the realization that my life is changing, and there is nothing I can do except change along with it.

The album’s lead single, “Growing/Dying,” is one of my favorites, because it harbors elements of their older music with heavier guitar and drums, yet the lyrics are painfully intimate, making it the perfect song to cry whilst headbanging to. The Backseat Lovers also venture into some new genres with their sixth track, “Snowbank Blues,” which has a more country and folk influence than their usual songs.

The ninth track, “Know Your Name,” probably has the best guitar solo of the entire album, with Harmon singing again about the fear of being left behind, but the acceptance that we must evolve eventually. This song is much more upbeat than the rest of their album, which is sonically pretty mellow, and brings you up high before you get to their last track, “Viciously Lonely.”

“Waiting to Spill” ends as it began — slow and mellow, as Harmon’s introspective gaze once again turns toward his life and his state of mind in a somber song about loneliness. After its high-energy predecessor, “Viciously Lonely” acts as the calm after the storm, or the quiet contemplation that follows a spiral. While it is not my favorite song on the album, I think it serves as a fitting conclusion.

Listening to this album encompassed a lot of the complicated feelings I had regarding my own life changing, leaving the people I know and love, and facing my own future head-on. While I will always have an attachment to their debut album, “Waiting to Spill” was deep, intimate, and introspective. It dealt with a lot of themes that were rather depressing, but throughout its 10-track stretch, it maintains its relatability, making it the perfect album to have on blast as the weather gets cold and gray.

Reach writer Elizabeth Mugho at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ElizabethMugho

