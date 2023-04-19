Review: ‘The Last of Us’ Season 1

How do you retell an already perfect story?

That was the thought I often had while watching HBO’s excellently-made, mostly-excellent adaptation of “The Last of Us,” the widely acclaimed 2013 video game from Naughty Dog. The series — which has enjoyed heaps of popularity and praise over the last several months as HBO’s buzziest genre program since “Game of Thrones” — has spawned a whole new generation of “The Last of Us” fans, who were won over by its heartfelt story and performances.

It may be the rare adaptation whose own source material is the only thing holding it back.

On paper, the premise of “The Last of Us” will feel fairly familiar, especially to fans of the post-apocalypse genre — this is the kind of story that rests almost entirely on its execution. The world is torn to shreds by a naturally occurring fungal infection that makes zombified monstrosities out of its victims. Joel (played by Pedro Pascal), a single dad from Austin, Texas, is forced to watch his teenage daughter die in his arms on the day of the outbreak.

The plot picks up 20 years later, with Joel, now a hardened smuggler, tasked with escorting an orphaned 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country in hopes of finding a cure for the infection. Ellie, as we learn at the start of the story, may be immune to the cordyceps fungus that plagues the zombies, and represents the first glimmer of hope the world has seen in decades.

Neil Druckmann, the game’s writer, cited “Children of Men” and “The Road” as inspirations for the original story, and those comparisons will surely feel even more apt when watching this tale told in cinematic form. What sets “The Last of Us” apart from its influences is its warmth — Joel and Ellie’s story is one of rediscovering love in a world destroyed, and the game and series alike excel in telling it with a balance of brutality and tenderness.

As an adaptation, “The Last of Us” is quite a fascinating watch, because unlike films or shows based on books — wherein the joy exists in seeing words brought to life onscreen — the source material here was already made for a visual medium. What’s more, the original game already bore the hallmarks of a prestige drama, with writing, voice acting, and even visuals that surpassed that of many films.

Druckmann, who co-created the TV series alongside “Chernobyl” creator Craig Mazin, is evidently aware that he already struck gold the first time, with many scenes in the show lifted almost word-for-word from the game. As someone who hasn’t played the game but has watched all the cutscenes (twice), I couldn’t help but view those moments as very sincere re-enactments rather than just good television.

Indeed, the show’s connection to the game is both the best and worst thing about it. In terms of recreating the game’s look and feel, the series succeeds with flying colors: the production design and cinematography are absolutely stunning, making full use of HBO’s budget to create sprawling vistas of decay.

Furthermore, the series’ direction is peppered throughout with grace notes — such as extended, wordless scenes of Joel and Ellie traveling through wilderness where societies once stood — that invite the viewer to simply linger within its world before diving into the story. Mazin and Druckmann’s attention to detail is beyond question: every frame feels constructed with thought and care.

Narratively, the series is best when it embraces the medium of television, taking advantage of its format to expand upon stories the game was not equipped to explore. Unlike many shows in the streaming era — whose individual episodes feel homogeneous and designed to be binged — “The Last of Us” is refreshingly episodic. Each chapter feels visually and tonally distinct, and features at least one of many memorable guest performances that provide fresh, varied perspectives on life after the apocalypse.

The best of these is in the third episode: a beautifully told love story between survivalists Bill and Frank, played to perfection by Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett respectively. Episode five is also a highlight of the show, bringing welcome genre thrills to its retelling of a particularly tragic chapter of the game.

However, the series’ extended forays into these “anthology” elements often detract from its focus on the central bond between Joel and Ellie, which is, unfortunately, where I felt the series faltered the most. Pascal and Ramsey individually give intense, committed performances that will surely net them a surfeit of awards. Despite this, the defining father-child bond that develops between their characters often feels rushed and inorganic, which is quite a shame since their chemistry is the delicate tightrope on which the story’s power rests.

Much of this issue lies in the series’ characterization of Ellie. What made the game’s version so original and lovable was her quiet maturity, which offset her more adolescent traits. Ellie was born after the outbreak and possesses a playful equanimity with her surroundings, unlike her hardened adult companions who are forced to cope with surviving the destruction of the world they previously knew.

The series, meanwhile, seems to place much more emphasis on Ellie’s rage, while her childlike nature is simultaneously amped up to a fairly performative degree. The moments where she cloys for the stoic Joel’s attention feel more forced than endearing. Outside of such scenes, Ramsey’s Ellie is almost uniformly irritable, with Mazin’s scripts typically having her shout expletives as a substitute for genuine wit.

To her credit, Ramsey gives her all in portraying Ellie’s steely resolve and inner anguish, and, in a handful of moments, taps into the character’s vulnerability in quite moving fashion — particularly during an episode devoted to exploring her backstory. However, her performance overall tends to swing wildly between the extremes of abrasive anger and juvenile silliness, making this version of Ellie feel jarring and less gracefully rendered than the game’s.

Admittedly, video game Ellie is difficult to replicate, since the character is 14 years old while her voice actress, Ashley Johnson, was twice that age when playing the role. Nevertheless, there was an understated charm and wisdom Johnson imbued in Ellie that Ramsey’s version is sorely missing, which I attribute more to the script’s blunt-force handling of the character than Ramsey’s skill as a performer, which she makes obvious throughout the series.

Of course, no adaptation should want to exactly replicate its source material, and the actors were even instructed not to play the game to avoid mimicry, but HBO’s reimagining of Ellie seems to fundamentally alter the spirit of the character, often to its detriment. Pascal’s Joel, on the other hand, adheres more closely to Troy Baker’s original incarnation, and while “The Mandalorian” star’s line readings aren’t always as expressive as Baker’s iconic performance, there’s a richness he brings to his portrayal of the grieving father’s psyche that sometimes surpasses the game.

Despite the evident shifts in Joel and Ellie’s personalities, the overall story beats of their journey are left virtually unchanged from the game. As a result, there’s parts of their bond as characters that ring a false note in HBO’s revision, since the narrative bones were built from Baker and Johnson’s original portrayals.

Of course, it will always be more impressive seeing raw emotion and nuance come out of animated, motion-captured performances than in live action, where we expect good acting and perhaps even take it for granted. That being said, there remains an “off” quality to many of Pascal and Ramsey’s scenes together that I found difficult to shake: the writing and acting are individually brilliant, but struggle to gel together in a way that feels natural and cohesive.

The other area where the series falls short is the presence of the infected. On one hand, I understand the choice to use them sparingly, as it punctuates the series’ more horror-infused moments and keeps the focus trained on the human drama. Indeed, “not enough zombies” is about as shallow a complaint one could muster against this series.

However, Mazin and Druckmann’s evident aversion to the “zombie show” label has led them to vastly diminish the role of the infected, to the point where it undercuts the narrative stakes. The pandemic must feel like an active, ever-present threat in order to justify Joel and Ellie’s arduous journey for a cure, and this quality comes naturally in a game where the player is pitted against hordes of monsters every few minutes.

In the series, meanwhile, it feels more like a background element after the opening episodes, which is certainly a loss given the incredible prosthetics and special effects involved in bringing the game’s “clickers” and “bloaters” to life whenever they do appear.

For these reasons, I feel that HBO’s “The Last of Us” works best with some distance from the game. Devotees who have memorized the game’s dialogue and spent hundreds of hours traversing its environments will surely be rewarded by how faithfully its world has been recreated, and there’s further joy to be found in how the narrative changes cleverly rework the original story to fit the TV format. The show’s performances and writing are equally sincere and textured, with Pascal and Ramsey taking deft command of these beloved characters under Mazin and Druckmann’s thoughtful stewardship.

That said, the series’ execution occasionally fails to hit the same notes as the source material, particularly where the lead characters’ dynamic is concerned. That is, of course, mainly a problem with the game fresh in the mind. Despite how closely and skillfully it pays tribute to its source material, “The Last of Us” is best viewed on its own terms — as an extremely well-made work of television, rather than purely a remake of a video game.

