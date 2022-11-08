Review: ‘The School for Good and Evil’

Soman Chainani’s first book debuted in 2013, portraying the beloved sisterly friendship between Agatha and Sophie in “The School for Good and Evil.” A tale that spans eight books, including two prequels, readers loved this alternative to other fairy tale stories for its parody of binary, reductive characterization that is frequently used by the classics (namely, Disney).

Now a Netflix film, it’s no surprise that fans of the books hold many critiques of it. The film follows the original narrative: two friends, both outcasts in their village, get kidnapped one night and whisked away to another realm where fairy tales are created, lived out, and taught — at the School for Good and Evil.

Only a peek at the trailer will show viewers the film’s absolutely stunning visuals, and we wouldn’t expect anything less from Netflix. For childhood fantasy-lovers, the movie’s masterful effects, invocative modern soundtrack, and grand costuming may reignite that inner teenager and a sense of nostalgia.

However, “The School for Good and Evil” struggles to fully develop its characters, and as a film written for a much younger audience, the dialogue may yield cringes in an older audience. Personally, I found it easy to adapt as the film went on, but I learned that for some, it may be too much to warrant finishing the movie.

A popular opinion that I, too, share is that using film as the main medium to tell a rather extensive series constrained both the script and the characterization of our beloved Sophie and Agatha. There’s too much happening and not enough time for reflection, which a TV series could have otherwise allowed.

Personally, I enjoyed the development and critique of Sophie’s toxic femininity in the film, but the overall message remains limited — a trend that follows for the film’s critique of old Disney tropes, leaving more to be desired on the issues of “beautiful versus ugly” and “good versus evil.” Where it calls out the shallowness of these binary human constructs, it also affirms them through its main characters.

Overall, I still greatly enjoyed watching “The School for Good and Evil.” While I won’t be writing an analytical essay on it anytime soon, it breathed one of my favorite childhood books back to life and reminded me of why I held it so dearly: the familial intensity of Sophie and Agatha’s relationship reflects the one I hold for my own family. It’s a complex type of love when we so strongly know our loved ones’ flaws and mistakes, but can hold their strengths and achievements at the same time.

I can thankfully say that that message resonates as deeply with me now after watching “The School for Good and Evil” as it did when I first read the books in middle school.

“The School for Good and Evil” released Oct. 19 and is now available to stream on Netflix.

