Review: ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ Season Two

Warning: Mild spoilers ahead.

Welcome back to Essex College, where the campus is historic, the classes are hard, and the students are horny. Very horny.

The show’s first season was a whirlwind of parties, drama, and, well, sex. Freshmen Bela, Leighton, Kimberly, and Whitney (played by Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, Pauline Chalamet, and Alyah Chanelle Scott, respectively) all became roommates and, despite their clashing personalities, formed strong bonds with one another.

Season two was filmed partially on UW’s campus, with many scenes featuring locations like Red Square and Guggenheim Hall. UW’s classic collegiate gothic architecture works as a perfect backdrop for the prestigious Essex College.

Revelations and relationship changes challenge the four main characters’ identities and values throughout the second season. The show is comedic and entertaining, but it doesn’t sacrifice complex character portrayals and witty dialogue for teenage drama.

Don’t get me wrong — no coming-of-age dramedy is complete without a few dozen moments of second-hand embarrassment. This season is by no means lacking in cringe-worthy scenes, but its characters and relationship dynamics are both humorous and impactful.

Throughout this second season, Bela struggles to come to terms with her relationships and sense of self. Kaur’s chemistry with Mekki Leeper, who plays the role of her boyfriend Eric, makes Bela’s actions and their consequences even more frustrating and heartbreaking to watch.

Bela’s character arc was easily my favorite of the season. Her character is both funny and fallible, complicated by her conflicting desires to epitomize her idea of feminism, maintain her relationships, and rise in the comedy industry — a historically white, male-dominated field.

Newly out to her roommates and Essex at large, Leighton explores her queer identity, both through casually hooking up with women on campus and challenging her perspective on Essex’s Greek system.

Leighton’s character arc highlights how deeply and fiercely she cares for her passions and the people in her life. I love that the show uses humor that speaks directly to sapphic people, poking fun at the “mean lesbian” trope and the endlessly and elaborately interconnected network of exes.

After losing her scholarship last season, Kimberly scrambles to find solutions to her financial predicament. Though she arguably has the most at stake out of the four main characters, she felt the most forgettable to me.

Kimberly’s narrative depends entirely on the intense stakes of her situation, which unfortunately makes her come across as flat in comparison to the other lead roles.

While last season highlighted Whitney’s athletic drive, this season emphasizes Whitney’s intellectual drive. With soccer season over, she registers for a biochemistry class — one of the most difficult courses at Essex.

I love that the season features Whitney’s growing passion for biochemistry, but her casual sexual encounters with a “bio bro” are questionable. Though hilarious at times, the dynamic between the two felt unnecessary and forced. Even the reasons for her initial attraction toward him are flimsy at best — muscles and a white T-shirt.

The show is a perfect fit for anyone interested in seeing Mindy Kaling’s skills as a showrunner alongside solid representation, coming-of-age stories, funny writing, women, and, of course, sex.

The new season of “The Sex Lives of College Girls” is now available via HBO Max.

Reach writer Myla Janssen at arts@dailyuw.edu. Twitter: @mylajanssen

