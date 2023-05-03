Review: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

On April 5, Nintendo fans of all ages around the world were thrilled to jump into the theater to witness the iconic plumbing duo, Mario and Luigi, come to life in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” But did the movie live up to its high expectations?

The nostalgia heavy film, directed by Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, and Pierre Leduc, has become a global sensation, currently sitting at a gross value of $1 billion.

Gross value is, however, rarely the mark of a well-composed video game adaptation. Too many game-to-movie adaptations, many of which also brought in millions, have fallen short of the name to the disappointment of many video game aficionados.

Ryan Ziegler, a third-year student and president of UW’s “Super Smash Bros.” gaming RSO, WGA Smash, shared his thoughts on the many unique factors at play that made the adaptation great. To Ziegler, the film excels largely because it doesn’t adapt a single “Mario” game, but rather the franchise as a whole.

“What is interesting is that [the movie] didn’t necessarily try to adapt one video game,” Ziegler said. “It adapted many aspects from the ‘Mario’ universe.”

In doing so, the plot remained simple and likable. After his brother, Luigi, is captured by the abominable Bowser, Mario must team up with Princess Peach, the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom and leader of the war against Bowser, to save both his brother and the universe.

Video game adaptations in the past have failed to adapt the plot to a cohesive script, which, according to Ziegler, is why they have fallen short of expectations.

“It was necessary to change the plot from the video game — the appeal of a video game is to be able to play it,” Ziegler said. “Many adaptations miss the point of playing the video game in the first place.”

Ziegler compared “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” to 2019’s “Pokémon: Detective Pikachu,” which also significantly altered the plot of its video game roots, but largely relied on the talent of its lead actor.

“[Pokémon: Detective Pikachu] was a Ryan Reynolds comedy,” Ziegler said. “It only truly worked because of him.”

Ziegler believes that the movie would have fallen short if Pikachu was voiced by another, less charismatic actor.

Rather than using a single star actor as a comedic crutch, much of the appeal in “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” can be attributed to its multigenerational humor. The film succeeds in appealing to children and adults alike — from Toad’s funny voice, to all the gaming easter eggs, and a hilariously nihilistic Luma, there’s something for everyone in the film to enjoy.

“For me, as someone that has played all the ‘Mario’ games, it was awesome to see how much love and care was put in all of the easter eggs and world building,” Ziegler said, specifically praising the film’s nods to ‘80s gaming classics like “Kid Icarus” and “Punch-Out!!”

Another appealing factor was the detailed, careful animation of the film. Ziegler compared it to other modern animated films such as “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which was critically acclaimed for its revolutionary animation style.

“In terms of animation, it [has some] of the best I have ever seen,” Ziegler said. “You could see the stitching on Mario’s hat, and the details of the button on his overalls.”

Ziegler praised the time put into maintaining the same cartoon style of the original video games, while seamlessly adding a three-dimensional aspect.

It is also important to talk about the groundbreaking change to Princess Peach’s backstory 一 beginning with the fact that she had one. Writers abandoned the “damsel in distress” trope from the games for a new empowering and complex character. Princess Peach is now a multidimensional character, as she should have always been.

“She’s not just, ‘Save me, Mario,’” Anya Taylor-Joy, who voiced Princess Peach, said in an interview with SYFY. “I didn't want to play the damsel in distress. So I’m really glad that we [Nintendo, Illumination, and directors] were all on the same page there.”

The Mushroom Kingdom had always been depicted as a flourishing society, so it is only right for Princess Peach to be a capable, powerful ruler. Nintendo and Illumination clearly understood this in the making of the movie; Peach’s complexity finally made her human and gave the film an epic edge in contrast to the games.

Personally, what I found most refreshing in the film was the lack of romance between Mario and Peach. In the games, Mario saves Peach not only because she is the ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, but because they have a romantic relationship in the original storyline.

In the movie, the writers choose to develop their platonic relationship first and foremost, and never try to force chemistry between the two characters. Even in the film’s closing, there is no indication given that Peach and Mario will pursue a romantic relationship, which felt appropriate and just.

On the other, incredibly hilarious, hand, Bowser’s character depends entirely on his infatuation with Princess Peach and ruling the world, as seen in his ballad “Peaches.”

Despite Bowser’s overwhelming passion for Peach, it is clear his feelings are rooted in her “coolness” and other facets of her personality as opposed to her external beauty.

The lyrics, as inconsequential as they might seem, further Peach’s status as a powerful female character. It is one of the most innocent takes on feminism that is easy for children to digest, and I hope it makes an impact in how women are written in future franchises.

“Peaches” has since effectively broken the internet, and deservingly so.

“I think the song is underrated,” Ziegler said. “I lost my mind when it first came out. It was really funny.”

Needless to say, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is a success all around, especially for fans of the “Mario” games, and gaming as a whole. The film’s ability to playfully capture the energy of the source material is something so many video game adaptations fail to convey, and according to Ziegler, it’s a promising sign for the future.

“I really hope this is the start of a turn for video game adaptations — a new generation of well-made adaptations,” Ziegler said. “[Directors and writers] just need to stop pulling their punches when it comes to adaptations.”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will be in theaters until May 4.

Reach writer Dany Villarreal at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @danyvvm03

