Review: ‘The Whale’

A film like “The Whale,” the latest from Darren Aronofsky and A24, is a challenge to describe.

On the surface, it’s a cautionary tale about Charlie, a morbidly obese English professor who, upon realizing that his weight is quickly killing him, attempts to make up for time lost with his distant teenage daughter (played by Sadie Sink).

Yet, as the film progresses, it transforms into a riveting, yet controversial character study, anchored by a hauntingly powerful lead performance by Brendan Fraser.

That being said, “The Whale” is often visually and narratively difficult, as its nearly two-hour runtime bounces between scenes of intense binge eating, verbal assault, religious propaganda, and profound trauma.

Additionally, Fraser, with his massive prosthetic body, is presented throughout the film in a melancholy and borderline grotesque manner. As he shuffles closer to death, his struggle becomes increasingly devastating to observe.

Fraser plays it well, but the underlying thought that Aronofsky (in channeling some deranged, diluted form of Cronenbergian energy) is constantly pushing the viewer to decide whether or not Charlie is a human being deserving of sympathy or a disgusting creature, becomes distracting.

On a technical note, the film, which is based on Samuel D. Hunter’s play of the same name, does the best it can with its limiting source material. Aronofsky and frequent collaborator and cinematographer Matthew Libatique attempt to keep each sequence interesting, and to an extent, they succeed.

As the play confines the characters to a single apartment, Aronofsky, Libatique, and crew make up for a lack of grand setpieces with excellent blocking, a single well-dressed set, and genuinely incredible performances.

Although Fraser’s performance has received the most attention (and for good reason), Hong Chau and Sadie Sink deserve equal praise, as both turn in two moving, layered, and heartbreaking portrayals.

Chau, who plays Charlie’s best friend and self-designated caretaker, Liz, is especially magnificent. Acting as a grounding force in the story, her commanding presence on screen is arguably the hardest to sit through.

All in all, “The Whale” is not an easy film to watch. Those expecting an uplifting start to their new year should avoid it at all costs, but those intrigued and wanting to participate in the semi-necessary conversation it spurs can and should dive right in.

Besides a few Oscar bait-y moments and some questionable scenes, “The Whale” is an otherwise impressive work from an already established, divisive director.

Although it falters a bit in its messaging, it succeeds at being a worthwhile adaptation and maintains enough originality to justify its transformation onto the silver screen.

Fraser, Sink, and Chau are excellent, and while Aronofsky’s film will certainly be considered controversial in the years to come, that shouldn’t deter you from seeing it and forming your own opinion.

It’s heart-rending, frustrating, technically impressive, occasionally annoying, divisive, and, yet, there’s truly nothing else like it. Congrats, Darren, you’ve done it again.

“The Whale” is now playing in theaters nationwide.

