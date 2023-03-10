Review: UW Dance Majors Concert

This year’s UW Dance Majors Concert showcased the department’s variety of talent, ingenuity, and passion. The cascade of wildly diverse six-minute performances offered a truly modern perspective on contemporary dance.

From reengineering the traditional language of ballet, to confronting institutional bias by embracing the sensual nature and rich history of vogue, these undergraduate choreographers imagined new ways to embody stories, poetry, and joy.

The first three pieces of the performance, while drawing upon a similar tradition of contemporary dance, diverged in theme. The first piece, “spring//mountains,” choreographed by Maisy Neill, in collaboration with their dancers, conjured the natural world, with all the dancers swaying, interwoven and interdependent.

The next dance, “Captain Sad and His Ship of Fools,” choreographed by Katie Janis in collaboration with the dance majors, was similar in tone yet couldn’t have been more different. As the music changed from Hans Zimmer’s orchestral “Cornfield Chase” to the sparse classical guitar of “Leaving Istanbul (4 AM)” by Daniel Bachman, we moved away from the countryside and into the city.

Though much of the dance was synchronized, the dancers were locked in their own individual worlds. The piece was so well crafted that I found myself wondering what those worlds were.

After an intimate duet which managed to be simultaneously both dream-like and intensely real — choreographed and performed by Emma Conrad with the collaboration of Siqi He — the performance took a sharp turn away from styles more traditionally labeled contemporary dance, toward hip-hop and vogue.

Last year, there was only one modern, non-contemporary piece, but this year, half of the pieces were non-contemporary, according to Hadi Yusri, one of the undergraduate choreographers.

“The Breakup Edition,” choreographed by Ariana Huston, in collaboration with the performing dancers, offered a cathartic release after the pent-up emotion of the previous duet.

Yusri hoped to push the boundaries of what is considered acceptable — boundaries that have often excluded Black social dances — with his incredible vogue-inspired “Miss V’s in TOWN!” He wanted to show the institution that “nothing is inappropriate.”

“[‘Miss V’s in TOWN!’ was] one of the first vogue/sensual pieces we see on stage in the UW dance department,” Yusri said.

After intermission, the performance resumed with another non-contemporary dance, “Sense of Belonging,” choreographed by Asriel Sioson, in collaboration with the dancers.

As someone who can’t tell my right from my left with my eyes open, I was particularly impressed that the first part of the complex choreography was performed with blindfolds — a profound statement in juxtaposition with the piece’s title. We then moved on to “There’s Room for You Inside,” which also dealt beautifully with the theme of community building.

Benjamin Holroyd choreographed a moving one-person performance “My Thoughts While… Being a Man(?),” which they described in the show’s program as being “a contemplation on the nature of manhood as an assumed consequence of manhood.”

Holroyd chose to choreograph the dance without music. Because of this, the piece seemed to blur the lines between theater and dance. Since there was no external rhythm to latch onto, it felt like the dance was fighting with itself, caught between what it was, and what it was pretending to be, mirroring the internal struggle of the protagonist.

Nat Musenga brought the night’s only ballet piece, “Unnamed.” Musenga’s choreography made liberal use of fantasy, setting its point-soloist in an ethereal white dress and tiara, yet, she danced through an almost void-like landscape scaffolded by gangly poles.

Next was “Little Creature, Big House,” choreographed by Rose Amlin in collaboration with the dancers. Though contemporary, Almin’s piece seemed more grounded in specific styles and a specific location in time. The costumes and music were reminiscent of the ‘70s, channeling a kind of optimism born out of great uncertainty.

The night finished off with “It’s Giving,” choreographed by Kaitlyn Pitts in collaboration with the dancers in a triumphant hip-hop piece.

“I basically told [the dancers] that the whole piece was just about having fun,” Pitts said. “I wanted to give them the opportunity to just let go and have fun with each other.”

The joy Pitts had sought to foster in her piece was contagious. By the end, the audience had let go as well. We all cheered the dancers on, hooting and hollering in our seats. It was a great way to end this rapid fire journey through these brilliant pieces the choreographers had imagined and the dancers had embodied.

While the Dance Majors Concert has finished its 2023 run, information on future dance events can be found on the department’s website.

Reach writer Zinnia Hansen at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @HansenZinnia

