Review: ‘You Hurt My Feelings’

A24’s newest comedy-drama just hit the theaters May 26. Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Tobias Menzies, and directed by Nicole Holofcener, “You Hurt My Feelings” follows a successful novelist who overhears her husband’s actual opinions about her upcoming novel. Ironically, this down-to-earth film focuses on the little white lies that we tell to the people we love.

Right off the bat, the film employs comedy to lighten the tone of a very real and uncomfortable inevitability of life: discord with a loved one. Don, portrayed by Menzies, mediates a married couple’s argument during a session of therapy.

I admired this foreshadowing of the lead couple’s eventual confrontation, and the irony of Don’s profession — a therapist that guides others through relationship issues, but finds difficulty in navigating his own. While the therapy session sequences usually served as a method of comedic relief, they sometimes disrupted the overall pace of the plot.

Some of the jokes fell flat, aimed at a more middle-aged audience than young adults. Many of the running jokes eventually evolved in some way to exhibit the characters’ growth, but some grew tiring after a while.

Specifically, one joke centered around main character Beth and her sister Sarah, portrayed by Michaela Watkins, volunteering to donate clothes to unhoused people came across as unnecessary and seemingly only existed to poke fun at houseless people. Jokes like these were tasteless, and the film’s better jokes did not quite erase their bitterness.

However, the performances redeemed some of the less preferable parts of the movie. Louis-Dreyfus captured the anxiety after uncovering a lie impeccably well. Her performance tilted between endearing and relatable, and her character’s constant reaching for perfection and frailty regarding her creative work really struck home.

On a broader note, the entire film did this well — from burning out after constant rejection to doubting their skills, all of the characters exemplified the pains of pursuing a passion.

Perhaps the most striking performance occurred just before the climax, when the son of Beth and Don, Elliott (Owen Teague), confronted his mother and father about how their white lies and constant encouragement negatively affected him as he grew into adulthood. Teague’s teary-eyed delivery was earnestly heartfelt, and the peace Beth and Don found afterward only furthered the warmth of the scene.

Despite a few stumbles here and there, “You Hurt My Feelings” overall boosted my mood and left a lingering feeling of appreciation, both for family and for the small victories we can accomplish in everyday life.

“You Hurt My Feelings” is now playing in theaters.

