Review: Yung Gravy’s ‘Marvelous’

Few have tapped the goldmine that is TikTok virality more than Matthew Hauri, better known as Yung Gravy. Between cringeworthy internet drama and an infamous appearance at the 2022 VMAs, this self-proclaimed “Gasanova” has been permanently plastered across my “For You'' page, for better or for worse.

Props to Gravy’s publicity team for crafting the douchiest white boy persona with just enough charm to keep the people buzzing about his new album “Marvelous,” a true marketing feat.

His hit lead single “Betty (Get Money)” has racked up over 100 million Spotify streams after its release in June, largely thanks to the heavy handed “Never Gonna Give You Up” sample. The track feels like a guilty pleasure until the bar “I’m rockin’ Rick, clapping Astley’s like the ‘80s” reminds me there is nothing to be ashamed of.

The throwbacks are extended into the album’s intro “Isn’t it Just Marvelous?” which leaps in and out of glamorous disco synth samples and a gnarly trap beat. Gravy made no attempt at toning back the cheesiness, but the clashing aesthetics are surprisingly a perfect match.

Every verse on “soiree” is overflowing with cheeky one-liners, most notably the sexual “Frozen 3” and Shakespeare innuendos stacked back to back. But not even Gravy’s undeniable charisma can cover for the song’s lazy hook that your average frat boy could’ve written in five minutes.

Y2K’s barbaric production on “bussin!” is wasted on another half-hearted attempt at a chorus. Throw Rico Nasty or even Playboi Carti on this beat, and the track would never leave my rotation.

The moments on “Marvelous” that fall short tend to be when Gravy tries his hand at singing. Never has a three-minute song felt longer than “where they at!” — the incessant melodic chorus sounds like a soundbite a middle schooler might post on his Instagram story to impress the boys.

You would think that Gravy’s lack of singing ability would prompt him to pick some capable feature artists, but Milkwaukee rapper IshDARR’s corny refrain on “Sugar Mama” is proof that is not the case.

Not even the legendary T-Pain could float on “Hot Tub,” arguably the easiest skip on the album due not only to yet another flavorless hook, but the atrocity that is rhyming “heat stroke” with “meat stroked.” I’d rather have a stroke than hear this dud again.

Luckily, Gravy’s frequent collaborator bbno$ comes through on “C’est La Vie” — with a wholesome nod to cult classic film “Stand By Me.” Rich Brian’s contribution is catchy enough to look past the tragic LASIK surgery bar, which you’ll have to look up for yourself.

If “Marvelous” demonstrates anything, it’s that not all rappers need to be hard-hitting lyrical miracles to make decent music. Gravy has never tried to drop the jaws of critics or reinvent the wheel — he’s just a saucy blonde man goofing around in the studio with his buddies, and that’s more than OK.

That being said, life would go on if I never heard “Marvelous” again. There is definitely a place in this world for novelty meme rap, but “Marvelous” is too inconsistent to make that place anywhere other than my “For You” page.

