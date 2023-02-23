Seafaring in Iceland: UW professor’s new book covers the life and times of a long-forgotten Icelandic female sea captain

On March 8 at 6 p.m., the University Book Store will host an event discussing professor Margaret Willson’s new book “Woman, Captain, Rebel: The Extraordinary True Story of a Daring Icelandic Sea Captain.” The event will dive into her book and the true life of the sea captain it chronicles, Thurídur.

Willson first got the idea for the book when she visited Iceland in 2000. After she and her fellow travelers came across the reconstructed fishing hut of Thurídur, she shifted her research focus to Iceland.

Within the book, Willson narrativizes Thurídur’s life to further engage the readers in a new world. In many ways, the story reads as though it is fiction –– though it is firmly grounded in the very real and intriguing events of Thurídur’s life. Much of this background comes from the extensive writing that Willson was able to procure about her life. The book also still bares a hint of its original form as a novel.

“I first started writing it as a novel actually, but then I stopped because I thought it wasn't fair,” Willson said. “Because I had so much material, I thought, ‘You can do this as a nonfiction and still make it read like a novel.’”

The real people within the book take pauses, breaks, and think about their world in a way that resembles this initial novel form. However, this stems from the accounts that Willson referred to throughout her research.

People in Thurídur’s life wrote extensively about her, even after she passed away. She was a captivating individual; the book is able to draw from this well of knowledge to flesh out the storyline.

“This young boy, who's one of the people I dedicate this book to, started writing about her,” Willson said. “Then, a lot of people wrote about her because she wore trousers for one thing and … they just were obsessive writers.”

Sifting through this information, Willson was able to uncover substantial information that paints Thurídur as a real person. First-person accounts of Thurídur’s reality and demeanor give a clear backdrop to the story.

While Thurídur was the initial inspiration for Willson’s studies, this book comes after Willson’s previous release, “Seawomen of Iceland: Survival on the Edge,” which chronicles Icelandic women sea captains more generally.

“In the 1700s and 1800s, there were lots and lots of women working at sea –– I would say a third of the fishing fleet was women, even though they've now been completely erased,” Willson said. “So, although Thurídur was the person who inspired me at the beginning, I wrote this other book first, and I'm really glad I did, because it gave me enough knowledge about Iceland to actually be able to write this stuff now.”

There may have been a lot of female sea captains other than Thurídur, according to Willson, but she was so notable that she distinctly stood out among her peers. Wearing pants, leading expeditions, and, eventually, being tangled up as a pseudo-detective in a major crime — Thurídur’s story is captivating.

Because of Thurídur’s unusual history and experience, there was a wealth of information that Willson was able to uncover through extensive research. Much of the research Willson and her research assistant conducted between resources in Thurídur’s hometown and the National and University Library of Iceland, which stores a significant amount of primary documents about Icelandic history.

“The thing that's really exciting is there was so much [information], that I have a lot more that’s not even in the book,” Willson said.

The March 8 event at the University Book Store will allow those attending to ask questions and hear a conversation between Willson and professor Andrew Nestingen, chair of the department of Scandinavian studies, about the book. A print copy of “Woman, Captain, Rebel” is also available through UW Libraries.

