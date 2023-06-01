SIFF acquires the historic Seattle Cinerama Theater

On May 11, the Seattle International Film Festival (SIFF) announced that they had acquired the historic Seattle Cinerama Theater. This announcement came as a part of their 49th annual festival, and was accompanied by great hope for the future of the theater.

The Seattle Cinerama Theater has been a cornerstone of the Seattle film and arts community for decades, having opened in 1963. After 30 years of use, the theater was purchased and restored by Paul Allen in the ’90s. Allen was passionate about the arts, and his contributions allowed the theater to continue as a major venue for film, screening everything from blockbuster movies to independent works. The theater originally closed in early 2020 for renovations, but remained closed due to the pandemic.

Following Allen’s death in 2019, the theater was put into the hands of his estate. Allen was a known philanthropist, and all profits from selling the theater will be put into furthering philanthropic pursuits. The theater is incredibly unique, and the artistic director of SIFF, Beth Barrett, explained just how special the building is.

“It is a true cinerama, which means it has a big, giant 70-foot curved screen which is capable of showing three-strip cinemas,” Barrett said. “There is a projector on the left, on the right, and in the center, and all three of those can be projected at the same time. It's a unique style of movie theater, there's actually only three in the world that are still in operable form. There’s one in the UK, there's one in LA, and this one in Seattle.”

This special style of screening makes it an incredibly immersive experience for viewing films of all genres and production levels. Similarly, the historic nature of the theater draws attention and has made it a valuable part of the Seattle film community. It is the hope of SIFF that the reopening of the theater will aid in efforts to bring people together again following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My hope is that it becomes a true touchstone of cinema in Seattle,” Barrett said. “And the plan is to program it very similar to the way that it was in 2020, which is a mix of those super big blockbusters that you just want to see on the cinerama screen, which is massive and amazing sounding, but also a mix of specialty film festivals, special events, restorations, community programming, that sort of thing.”

Located in Belltown, the Seattle Cinerama adds to SIFF’s roster of theaters in Seattle. As they continue to host in-person events and screen movies, SIFF aims to restore the film community to what it once was. The acquisition of this theater is special, as it brings together the past and future of cinema in Seattle.

The re-opening of the theater is planned to take place in September, but no hard dates have been decided yet. You can stay up to date with the theater and other SIFF events through their website and Instagram. Speaking personally, I’m excited to see what the future holds for the theater, and I hope all of us can experience it in the near future.

“What I think the Cinerama is going to provide for a large audience is that reminder of why we love to go to the movies,” Barrett said.

