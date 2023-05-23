‘Skin Deep’: Art and the power of community

On May 18, the Ave’s Innervisions poster store hosted “Skin Deep,” an art show and live music event featuring the works of second-year student Austen Romanwolfe. The show brought together Romanwolfe’s work from the past two years, and highlighted the expanse of her abilities. While the show was not specifically themed, Romanwolfe’s collection looked to balance her works throughout her time as an artist.

“A lot of the art is stuff I've made over the span of years,” Romanwolfe said. “This is my first ever art showing, so I wanted to show a bunch of colorful things that fit in with the record shop, but also some personal pieces that I’ve made over the past few months.”

In curating the art show, every piece was accompanied by a short piece of writing, ranging from poetry to short quotations. Walking around the venue, I found myself drawn in by these writings, as it allowed the readers to connect with the art through the eyes of the artist. Many of the paintings were very personal, and tackled concepts of sexuality and femininity. Romanwolfe spoke about this experience of putting her art and emotion on display.

“I feel like it’s really hard to be vulnerable, especially as a woman,” Romanwolfe said. “People just shut you down, or you always feel like you have to joke around in order to fit in. This is me opening up and being vulnerable for the first time in years, and it was very healing.”

The venue itself was a packed crowd of discussion and music. Romanwolfe’s art was accompanied by performances from local artists, which brought together the art community in a unique way. Almost everyone there seemed to be meeting new people and reconnecting with old friends, and conversation never dulled. This element of community is crucial to Romanwolfe, as she highlighted her pride in the show’s success.

“It definitely is a success,” Romanwolfe said. “That’s not defined in how much art I sold and that's not defined in if everything was perfect or if we broke even, the success was defined in the fact that people showed up and made connections.”

Similarly, she hopes for future art shows to bring the U-District even closer, and she wants to encourage students to break into the local art scene.

“More people should get involved, and it also helps the local businesses,” Romanwolfe said. “There used to be such a culture — from what I’m hearing before the pandemic — of local businesses where everyone knew everyone, and that's happening again. The owners know each other, but they're not as connected with the students. So, more students hosting shows like this helps owners get more connected with the college students who live here. It builds a network, and I think that’s really beautiful.”

Romanwolfe also highlighted her work as an architectural design student. She spoke about the impact architecture has on all of us, and how critical it is to art and community. This perspective drives not only her art, but her way of viewing the world.

“Architecture is everywhere, it's everything,” Romanwolfe said. “Buildings are just spaces to hold more interesting things, that's the way I like to think about it. What we did last night was architecture, we created a community, and we created a network, or at least the beginnings of one. And we used Innervisions, a historical building, to host something really magical.”

The night really did have a magical feel to it, and it is hard to put the energy created into words. The show brought together far more than just Romanwolfe’s work — it brought together a community and passion for art itself. The paintings themselves were stunning, and were a reminder of the power of visual art.

Romanwolfe plans to have more showings in the future, and her artwork can be found on her Instagram. While many of her original paintings and drawings have already sold, prints and merchandise can still be purchased at Innervisions.

Reach writer Piper Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @PiperDavs

