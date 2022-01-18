‘Slacker’ is everything and nothing at the same time

Editor’s Note: “Living the Ribbon” is a bi-weekly column looking at the coming-of-age films and stories of UW and those who attend it.
Warning: Mild spoilers ahead.
On the rare occasion that I leave my headphones at home or they run out of battery, I overhear a lot of conversations. If I’m lucky, it’s a funny out of context one-liner in someone’s conversation. If I’m unlucky, I’m stuck at a boba place listening to a man’s conspiracy theories about the government.
The 1990 film “Slacker” is what it would be like if you made a movie out of all those moments we overhear in our day-to-day lives.
Richard Linklater, the film’s director, has helmed a wide variety of films, some of my favorites being his comedies like “School of Rock,” and his romances like “Before Sunrise.” While similar in style to Linklater’s other films, “Slacker” is completely different in structure.
Taking place across a single day in Austin, “Slacker” is a film with no main characters and no definitive plot. Rather than telling a traditional single narrative, “Slacker” jumps from conversation to conversation. We rarely spend longer than five or 10 minutes with a single character — soon they’ll walk past a different character or event that the camera leaves them behind for.
Diana Bucio, a graduate student in the cinema and media studies department, first watched “Slacker” when she was in the same age range as many of the characters in the film: her 20s.
“I remember feeling as lost as the characters are,” Bucio said, thinking about her life during her initial viewing. “In the film, there’s a lot of discussion about how everything is built upon itself as far as ideological frameworks. I’d been fighting with that myself for a while, and I wasn’t able to put it into words until I got to college.”
Many of the scenes in “Slacker” are tangential monologs. Characters find anyone who will listen to them — someone walking beside them on the street or an old classmate at a bookstore — and ramble about anything, from presidential elections to JFK conspiracy theories.
Underscoring many of the film’s conversations is a general apathy. Many of the characters are unemployed, hustling on the street, and completely reject societal expectations. They’re aware of the multiple levels of oppression they’re subjected to by the government, capitalism, and other sources, and they’ve given up on trying to fix anything.
“A lot of the characters in the movie have gone off and done things, but they still come back [to Austin],” Bucio said. “They’re still held into this one place and location and now they have all of this information and knowledge that they gained while they were in college and they’re trying to figure out what to do with it.”
Describing the film in this way can make it sound depressing, but the film lends its focus just as much to comedy and absurdism. Some of the film’s more iconic scenes include a woman trying to sell a pap smear allegedly from Madonna, an elderly anarchist who takes a robber on a friendly walk around the neighborhood, and a man so obsessed with his TV collection that he wears one on his back.
The film is not without its flaws. Despite oppression being a central theme of the film, the cast is largely white. Bucio also commented on the film’s treatment of women, which she noticed upon a rewatch.
“The language [the film] uses to describe women or situations with women, it has a bit of a violent tinge to it,” Bucio said. “Now that I’m in graduate school, those kinds of things stick out like a red flag.”
“Slacker” is a movie filled with missed opportunities. Many of the characters have potential, but things just didn’t line up in their favor. The film is about everything and nothing at the same time. It’s easy to summarize in a single sentence, but the conversations in the film cover so many topics it’s impossible to fully describe.
Looking at “Slacker” as a coming-of-age film is interesting because it’s a complete rejection of the traditional coming-of-age form and style. Instead of seeing characters grow and overcome obstacles, we see the opposite: A fragment of their lives with no indication of change to come.
Bucio said the film could be seen as what might follow a traditional coming-of-age narrative.
“I started thinking about how, for some people, they don’t have the opportunity to have those coming-of-age stories themselves because of one thing or another,” Bucio said. “In the case of ‘Slacker,’ I think that a lot of these characters are just over that [coming-of-age age range] ... If anything, this movie is like the continuation of a coming-of-age story.”
Reach writer Natalie Roy at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nataliedroy
