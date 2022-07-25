Staff Picks: 7/18-7/22

What we’re watching

Luke Amrine, News Editor (@amrine_luke)

I am not, and have never been, described as a “musical theater” person. Sure, I always went to the high school productions put on in my town, and one year, I even played in the pit (W. F. West High School’s 2017 production of “Shrek the Musical” was quite a time), but that doesn’t quite count for much.

Despite all this, one show that has captured my attention since childhood has been “The Phantom of the Opera.” My introduction came with the 2004 film starring a teenaged Emmy Rossum and a convincing enough Gerard Butler.

So when I had the opportunity to catch a matinee performance of the second-longest running musical on London’s West End, I took it without thinking twice, if not to fulfill my childhood dream, but also to support live theater as it has, like all of us, been through a lot these past few years.

Getting to sit back and enjoy the show from my restricted view seat, seeing the chandelier crash in person, and hearing Christine Daaé hit an E6 note, one of the highest and most challenging in musical theater, all made for a wonderful afternoon.

While it might be looked down on for not being on the cutting edge of performance or for being too touristy, I thought it was a delight, and it is a performance I will always carry with me. Here’s to hoping that the touring production returns to Seattle soon.

What we’re listening to

Renee Diaz, writer (@itsreneediaz)

It's "About Damn Time" for Lizzo's new studio album, “Special.” The album has been in the works for three years, as Lizzo began writing it during the height of the pandemic, and it is a celebration of self-love and empowerment. This is her second studio album following her debut in 2019, “Cuz I Love You.” “Special” consists of 12 tracks, opening with “The Sign” and closing with “Coldplay.”

In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Lizzo talks about how this album celebrates loving yourself for who you are, a contrast from her last album which primarily focused on loving who you want to be.

The album is groovy, pulling some pop and R&B into the mix with a hint of Lizzo's talented flute skills. "Special" is, without a doubt, one of the best albums of the summer.

I think it is impossible to be in a bad mood while listening to Lizzo. It is my go-to cooking album when I want to spice things up. My favorite song is “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” which encapsulates the album’s themes of loving yourself first in preparation for loving others. Listening to this album makes me want to dance in my kitchen and feel “Special."

What we’re reading

Samantha Ahlhorn, writer (@samahlhorn)

Sitting in my blistering hot, air-condition-less room looking for something to do, I picked up a novel I had bought several months ago simply for its intriguing cover. I had not read the summary or any reviews, and I had no idea what to expect.

I plunged into this extremely philosophical novel blind, and came out of it feeling like I had found a rare gem. “Pure Colour” by Sheila Heti is unlike any book I have read before — it is fiction on another plane of existence.

The narrator is detached, seeing everything from above and making comments about the state of the universe. “Pure Colour” starts by crafting its own zodiac system, mentioning three types of people: the bear, the bird, and the fish. The world is referred to as God’s first draft of creation.

The height of the novel is when the main character, Mira, gets sucked into a leaf. She lives in this leaf with her recently-deceased father, and they share existential quips about morality and the meaning of life.

Nothing in “Pure Colour” is too far removed from our world, but nothing is too familiar either. Heti creates an alternate universe in which grief, art, and love can be pondered freely, unburdened by the limitations of life as we know it.

What we’re doing

Skyler Purwins, Video Editor (@shredskyy)

If you mixed an Oklahoma honky-tonk with the county fair, I think you would wind up with something akin to the Wild Hare Music Festival. The dusty fairgrounds in Canby, Oregon were jam-packed with daisy dukes and cowboy hats, the lines to purchase $7 Coors were each a half-hour long, and the twangs emanating from the three stages were accented perfectly by the orange glow of the setting sun.

When I arrived, Charles Wesley Godwin was up on the main stage. An excellent act on his own with a mournfully raw country-folk style, he was the perfect opener for the main act, Zach Bryan.

As Godwin left the stage to thunderous applause, it was not Bryan who replaced him, but instead the heavily tattooed, breakout artist Morgan Wade. She brought out a twangy rock style of country, telling stories of pain, risk, and struggle, which could have come from nowhere but her own heart.

Finally, the crowd’s screaming and hollering indicated the main event’s presence. From that point on, Bryan dominated the night. Wrangling the wild crowd with gritty tales from the road, he rode their energy spectacularly, just like his character rides the bull in his song, “Open the Gate.”

While his music is not all from personal experience, he convinces you it is. The whole crowd seemed to feel this, as they became more and more entranced with every word. Out of every concert I’ve attended, I have never heard such a large portion of a crowd screaming every single lyric alongside the artist, and I don’t know if I ever will again.

Reach News Editor Luke Amrine, writer Renee Diaz, writer Samantha Alhorn, and Video Editor Skyler Purwins at arts@dailyuw.com.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.