Staff Picks: 8/15-8/19

What we’re watching

Ari Snyder, Podcast Editor (@ari_snyder1)

I’m relatively new to the “Lord of the Rings” fandom. I started reading the books in 2021 when I received the opportunity to take Dr. Leila K. Norako’s excellent “Lord of the Rings” class here at UW. Since then, I’ve grown a deep love for the series. Recently, I got the opportunity to see “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” on the big screen at a local theater with my friends. We all dressed up appropriately in our hobbitcore best, and hit the town.

As you can probably guess, since I’m here writing about it, I had an absolute blast. The films are overwhelming to begin with — both in terms of running time and the sheer craft that’s gone into them — but on the big screen, it felt like I was being enveloped by the story. The film was completely immersive.

Another thing that made the experience special was watching the film with other people. One small moment that brought me a lot of joy was seeing the “One does not simply walk into Mordor” shot, of meme fame, on the big screen. I laughed, and then laughed even harder when the people around me started laughing too. It makes me profoundly happy to see the way that these films have ingrained themselves into our culture.

All in all, I’m so glad I took the time to revisit the fantasy classic that is “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.” If you’ve never seen it, or if it’s been a few years since your last “Lord of the Rings” marathon, I highly recommend checking it out, especially if you can watch it with others. After all, it is a film best watched with a fellowship of your own.

What we’re listening to

Jake Renn, Editor-in-Chief (@jakemrenn)

What happens when one of the greatest MCs of all time teams up with one of the greatest producers of all time? Often, the result is magical. After all, look at MF DOOM and Madlib’s “Madvillainy,” Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist’s Grammy-nominated “Alfredo,” or JAY-Z’s “4:44,” which was solely produced by hip-hop legend No I.D.

Danger Mouse & Black Thought’s “Cheat Codes” seems to carry on this torch. Released last Friday, “Cheat Codes” is a magnificent experiment in hip-hop music. For seasoned rap fans, those two names together should be more than enough to give this one a spin.

For those unfamiliar with the duo, you may find some recollection in their solo projects. Danger Mouse, a seasoned veteran in the music industry, has production credits on Gorillaz’ “Demon Days,” Adele’s “25,” The Black Keys’ “El Camino” — and that’s just the start. If you’ve ever heard Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy,” A$AP Rocky’s “Sundress,” or Gorillaz’ “Feel Good Inc.,” congrats, you’re already familiar with Danger Mouse’s production.

On the other hand, Black Thought, otherwise known as the one and only Tariq Trotter, is the lead rapper in the critically acclaimed hip-hop group, The Roots. If you’ve never heard some of their incredible work, chances are you’ve seen them before, as they have been Jimmy Fallon’s right-hand band since 2014.

Now that you’re familiar with Danger Mouse and Black Thought — or have some idea of what I’m talking about — let’s dig into why you must stop what you’re doing right now and listen to this album.

“Cheat Codes” sits at a brisk 38-minute runtime, meaning that even if you hate it (and I promise you won’t), it’s only a short blip in your daily routine. Not to mention that a small peek at its list of features would have any rap enthusiast interested.

A$AP Rocky, Raekwon, Run The Jewels, Joey Bada$$, Conway the Machine, Michael Kiwanuka, and even MF DOOM (R.I.P.) all show up and absolutely destroy their features.

Kiwanuka, especially, as their collaboration, “Aquamarine,” is one of the greatest pieces of music I’ve heard all year. Trotter’s lyricism and relentless flow, matched with Kiwanuka’s enchanting chorus and Danger Mouse’s hauntingly beautiful production, create an otherworldly experience.

This heavenly auditory trip doesn’t last only on the sole song. The whole album is truly hit after hit, with Trotter continually proving to be at the top of his game nearly 35 years into his career.

It’s smart, hard-hitting, incredibly pertinent, expertly produced, and one of the best records of the year. If you’re a fan of old school boom-bap, modern hip-hop, or a connoisseur of the arts, forget what Pitchfork says, do yourself and your ears a favor, and throw “Cheat Codes” on today.

What we’re reading

Luke Amrine, News Editor (@amrine_luke)

Unhappy people are generally more interesting to read about than happy ones. OK, so while that’s derived from Tolstoy, it is nevertheless true, and serves as the general principle of “A Handful of Dust.” Written by Evelyn Waugh in 1934, the black comedy takes on a British aristocracy in its last days of peace, before the coming of World War II.

Alternating between hard to follow and very straightforward, the rough plot of the book is that Tony loves Brenda (and has been married to her for seven years), but Brenda loves John, an upstart in London who no one else can stand. John loves money and, since Tony owns one of the great estates of the English countryside, all of Brenda’s money gets tied up. To put it simply, there’s some real high-stakes stuff here.

If that wasn’t enough to sell you, a fox-hunt ending in disaster and a misadventure through the Brazilian rainforest are also some highlights of the novel. This book isn’t for anyone looking for a happy read, but if you’re in the right mood, it’ll make you chuckle as tragedy and farce are thrown together in a winning combination.

What we’re doing

Natalie Roy, General Sections Editor (@nataliedroy)

In last summer’s “Staff Picks,” I wrote about my blossoming love for the craft of embroidery. About a year later, I’m happy to report that my passion for the hobby has only multiplied, and my skill has increased at least a little bit from where I started.

While my time for the hobby dwindles during the school year, I make up for it during almost every break and inevitably fall into a period of days where I can’t put down my embroidery needle. Initially, I worried these bursts of creativity meant one day I’d grow bored and leave embroidery behind for good, but I feel confident now that I’ll continue to make time for the craft well into adulthood.

My favorite thing about embroidery is that it allows me to multitask in extremely fulfilling ways. Embroidery is the perfect companion to binge-watching shows — it keeps your hands busy, but not busy enough to detract from any existing plot. Whether it be as simple and silly as “RuPaul’s Drag Race” or as anxiety-driven as “Breaking Bad,” my needle and thread are along for the ride.

In dissecting my enjoyment of embroidery further, I’ve come to realize my embroidered artworks are all love letters to my favorite shows, games, and other media. Most of the time I’m not embroidering original creations — I’m turning my favorite characters into wall art, showcasing my passion for them without having to spend $20 on a poster.

A year of stitching under my belt has taught me many things, and most recently, I’ve found my works playing a bit more with line weight and negative space. Learning a few more types of stitches has also vastly improved my happiness with the finished product, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without the beautiful whipped backstitch.

Embroidery is a great hobby to pick up if you’re looking for something new to try. It’s relatively cheap to start doing, and frankly, a lot less intimidating than crocheting or other beginner crafts. If you have some time to spare, I highly recommend picking up a few hoops and some thread to accompany you alongside your favorite show.

