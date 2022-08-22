Staff Picks: 8/22-8/26

What we’re watching

Kat Rios, writer (@gatoespacia)

This week, I finally started a show that’s been on my queue for years. “The Librarians” follows three genius librarians tasked with the responsibility of keeping magical artifacts safe and away from the mortal world. Their “guardian” is played by the iconic Rebecca Romijn, better known as Mystique in the original “X-Men” movies and Alexis Meade in “Ugly Betty”.

I initially left it running in the background as I unpacked and did chores while staying at my dad’s place, but I eventually found some of the characters charming enough to actually sit down and watch while eating. I’m not the biggest fan of magical storytelling, so much of the Arthurian myths and tales of sorcerers didn’t interest me.

I mostly kept watching for Ezekiel Jones, the youngest member of the librarians and a world-class thief. His best episode so far is in season two, where the characters are all trapped in a Groundhog Day scenario, but only Jones remembers everything. He continually watches his friends die before taking initiative, sacrificing himself countless times in hopes of a different outcome. It’s a new side of Jones that no one has seen, and it’s an emotionally charged episode. Unfortunately, he doesn’t remember any of it by the end, and he returns to his role as the comic relief character.

The series suffers from some bad CGI, boomer jokes about millennials and technology, and questionable 2010s fashion choices, but the cast is able to make up for it most of the time.

I’ve just started season three and the legendary Vanessa Williams has shown up as a government agent. Hopefully, there will be an “Ugly Betty” reunion between Romijn and Williams on the show soon.

What we’re listening to

Skyler Purwins, Video Editor (@shredskyy)

In this strange post-2020 world, there is, from my experience, an ever-increasing appreciation for dark humor. Many would probably argue this is just a result of humans having to cope with all the craziness and carnage that has defined our lives for a while. Coping mechanism or not, I am absolutely a consumer of the stuff, with one of my favorite forms being through the podcast “Behind the Bastards.”

The host, Robert Evans, does a spectacular job of maintaining a relatively light mood despite telling the tales of the worst humans throughout history. His sarcasm, dry humor, and excitedly nihilistic hopefulness pulls you in and delivers heaps of great information in an easy-to-swallow package.

Recently, the episodes in which Evans and his team cover Ben Shapiro’s book, John Wayne, and how the John Birch Society created the modern far-right have caught my favor. These are older episodes, as I’m still catching up after being too busy to listen during the school year, but all of them encapsulate the depth, thoroughness, and outright hilarity I’ve come to enjoy so much from this podcast.

If you are someone who likes biographies, I’d say this is a great podcast for you, though I would highly recommend pretty much anyone give this podcast a listen.

What we’re reading

Nandini Daga, writer (@nandini_daga1)

“The Queen’s Thief” series by Megan Whalen Turner is my favorite read of this summer. It’s unique in its setting, as it leans more anachronistic, having the feel of ancient Greece, but with Byzantine technology and a dash of fantasy. It follows the story of Gen, the titular thief, as he practices his profession in the fictional nation-states of Sounis, Attolia, and Eddis. The setting allows for court intrigue, large-scale battles, betrayal, and, of course, hidden romance.

The first book is a heist novel that lets you wander through Mediterranean-inspired lands with Gen, a snarky, irreverent, and clever protagonist who is fun to root for. As the series progresses, we learn more about him as well as the looming danger of the empire across the sea. Each book introduces more characters to an already eclectic cast, and sometimes, the series leaves Gen behind entirely, focusing on other characters and hidden sides of the overarching story.

Turner’s writing is a large part of what makes the series so enjoyable — her descriptions of the landscape and the weight given to the story’s little details is incredibly satisfying. She also truly embraces the maxim of “show don’t tell,” allowing the readers to interpret characters’ actions themselves.

However, my favorite aspect of the series has to be that each book contains a twist that allows you to re-read the story and see everything from a new, world-shifting perspective. Most of what makes the series so great consists of massive spoilers, but believe me when I say that every plot turn is developed so carefully that it is always a sudden surprise, yet has been hinted at quietly throughout the story. Turner is a master at hiding clues in plain sight that only become apparent upon a second or third read.

I’ve worked my way through the first three out of six books in the series, and will definitely be completing the series this summer.

What we’re doing

Joshua Lee, writer (@theleejoshua)

If you grew up playing video games, there are certain titles that you hear about over and over, ones that hold legendary status. I’ve played some of them over the years: “The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time,” “Metal Gear Solid,” and “Super Mario 64,” to name a few.

For the longest time, the game I never got around to playing was “Final Fantasy VII,” SquareSoft’s seminal 1997 Japanese role-playing game (JRPG). I’d known of it for more than a decade, but the fact that I’ve never been much of a fan of JRPGs, combined with the sheer age of the game, made it a hard sell for me.

However, when I finally got my hands on it this summer, I must say, I now understand where people are coming from. Disregarding (or perhaps because of) its age, “FFVII” is a shockingly charming game, full of energy and style.

“Final Fantasy VII” is, believe it or not, the seventh main Final Fantasy game, following Cloud Strife, a mercenary with big hair, a bigger sword, a mysterious past, and his ragtag group of comrades as they attempt to stop an impending apocalypse. Their adventures take them across the planet, where they meet friend and foe alike on their journey.

Playing it, I could tell where the seeds of modern JRPG design were sown. Character designer Tetsuya Nomura’s concepts for the characters are iconic, laying the groundwork for future “Final Fantasy” characters and worlds. While the dialogue might be a bit eccentric at times, the lack of voice acting brought me into the world even more, allowing me to imagine the characters however I saw fit. If you have 40 free hours to sink into a 25-year-old JRPG, you could certainly do worse than “Final Fantasy VII” — it’s considered one of the greats for a reason, and it reminded me that there’s always a little bit of magic in ’90s anime.

Reach writer Kat Rios, Video Editor Skyler Purwins, writer Nandini Daga, and writer Joshua Lee at arts@dailyuw.edu.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.