Staff Picks: 8/8-8/12

What we’re watching

Joshua Lee, writer (@theleejosh)

Almost a year ago to the day, I ventured into Neptune Music Co. and found a DVD copy of “Where the Light Is: John Mayer Live in Los Angeles,” undoubtedly one of my favorite live albums, but an even more expansive and impressive concert film.

Documenting John Mayer’s December 2007 performance at the Nokia Theatre, the show is split up into three acts: an acoustic set, a hard blues set (performing as the John Mayer Trio), and finally, a pop-rock full band set.

I could speak at length about the music — it’s a two-hour album filled with all the guitar theatrics one might expect of Mayer. Instead, I’ll focus on the video element of the film — it is, after all, “What we’re watching,” not “What we’re listening to.”

“Where the Light Is” sits at an interesting point in Mayer’s career. After the release of 2006’s “Continuum” and his time touring with the John Mayer Trio, Mayer was beginning to shed the early 2000s singer-songwriter soft boy persona that shaped his earlier hits like “Your Body Is a Wonderland.”

This more cavalier, blues rock aesthetic comes through in the show. Older acoustic hits like “Why Georgia” and “Daughters” are overshadowed by explosive Jimi Hendrix covers, with all of the John Mayer Trio donned in matching black suits. There are moments where it looks like Mayer is completely consumed by the music, namely in the performance of “Gravity” near the end of the film. In it, Mayer finishes the song, then launches into a nearly four-minute outro solo that features “behind the nut” bends, insane tremolo picking, and beautiful volume swells.

The DVD might be a bit hard to find nowadays, but “Where the Light Is” remains an amazing showcase of a young John Mayer’s raw guitar virtuosity. If you can’t get your hands on one, just find some clips on YouTube. The aforementioned performance of “Gravity,” as well as this rendition of “Belief,” might be my favorite versions of those songs anywhere.

What we’re listening to

Miki Kusunose, Copy Chief (@miki_kusunose)

These past couple months, I’ve had my fair share of time-killing as I’ve been commuting via bus to downtown Seattle for work. To fend off back aches during the vehicular earthquake that ensues when crossing the bumpy bridge to Mercer Island, I’ve had one of my favorite pieces blasting in my earbuds: Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2.

If classical music never struck a chord with you, don’t scroll past this quite yet. If you know what to listen for, anyone can appreciate Concerto No. 2 for the masterpiece that it is: a musical odyssey as grandiose as it is melancholy — fitting, since Rachmaninoff debuted this piece in 1901 after a three-year bout with depression, marking his triumphant return to composing.

The first of three movements opens with the piano and its ominous series of chords building upon one another, before giving way to the orchestra’s melody. And as the intensity builds, the pianist and orchestra pass the melody around in a game of symphonic tango.

Rachmaninoff’s true genius, however, lies in the melody itself. In the more tender sections of the first and second movements, listen to how Rachmaninoff stretches out the melody using tension and release of repeating musical phrases, like undulating waves that slowly push you out to sea.

The third movement is an unabashed showcase of the pianist’s virtuosity. With slow passages that let the pianist phrase melodies as they see fit and frenzied runs across the keyboard where fingers reach supersonic speeds, the final movement lets the player flex their muscles while affirming the piano as one of the few instruments capable of going toe-to-toe with a full, symphonic orchestra.

Though I have plenty more to say, the best thing to do is to give the concerto a listen. For starters, I recommend Krystian Zimerman’s 2003 recording. If you find yourself caught in awe as I was, make sure to mark Jan. 26 on your calendar, since that’s when piano phenom Nobuyuki Tsujii will come to Seattle to perform the concerto with the Seattle Symphony. I know I’ll be there.

What we’re reading

Natalie Roy, General Sections Editor (@nataliedroy)

This is the first summer I’ve spent living in Seattle, and while I’m still overjoyed to look out my window and see the iconic city skyline, I’m still adjusting to the summer heat. Living on the top floor of my apartment complex has been great up until these past few weeks of occasional 90-degree weather made it an unlivable temperature.

In a stroke of genius, my roommates and I have made it a habit to loiter in Odegaard through the day’s peak temperatures. The aggressively air-conditioned library with its fast Wi-Fi makes a decent sanctuary from the boiling hot nightmare my apartment has turned into, and with the proper snacks, it’s an easy place to spend most of your day in.

After a few days of sending emails and watching YouTube in the library, I got a bit bored and opted to try something new. Wandering through the library’s curated staff picks, I came across a graphic novel that piqued my interest.

“The Girl from the Sea” by Molly Knox Ostertag is a queer coming-of-age story about a summer romance between two girls. Protagonist Morgan Kwon is a 15-year-old lesbian grappling with her parent’s divorce and her sexuality in a small island town, dreaming of the day she can move away and truly be herself. When a girl named Keltie saves her from drowning one day, the two form an instant bond.

Keltie, Morgan soon learns, is a selkie — a Celtic and Norse mythological creature that can transform between human and seal. She and Morgan quickly fall in love with each other, which in turn complicates Morgan’s relationships with her family and friends. She struggles, as many teens do, to balance her identity and the potential ramifications of coming out to her community.

The novel is a great summer read, with a bittersweet ending that I still find myself mulling over every now and then. It’s the kind of book I wish I had when I was 15 and also struggling with my identity in a small town. I have no doubt this book is changing young queer readers’ lives for the better.

It’s a fantastically short read as well — I finished it in nearly under an hour, sitting only a few feet away from the library’s staff picks display. If Ostertag ever decides to make a sequel, I will definitely be getting my hands on a copy.

What we’re doing

Samantha Ahlhorn, writer (@samahlhorn)

In the bustling district of Capitol Hill, amongst the bars and rainbow crosswalks, there is a local bookstore full of surprises. Elliott Bay Book Company has been in Seattle since 1973 and has become well known for its vast collection, as well as their free book and poetry readings.

The store hosts these readings in a cozy basement room three to five times a week, every week. The guests range from lesser-known local poets to famous novelists. Additionally, many of the readings are also streamed on Zoom, so they can be accessible to anyone.

The first reading I attended was Vauhini Vara talking about her recent novel, “The Immortal King Rao.” The novel is a blend between science fiction and literary fiction, and comments on the immigrant experience, as well as human nature's relationship with technology.

The reading, despite clocking in around an hour and a half, was engaging the whole time. Vara was interviewed by her husband about the meaning of the novel, the process of actually writing it, her childhood, and more. The audience was big enough that it didn’t feel awkward, but small enough to feel intimate.

After the reading, I wandered through the bookstore and immediately found several books I found interesting. Their collection is diverse and unique, containing many different authors and poets from many different genres.

The last time I went to Elliott Bay Book Company, my roommate and I made a day of it. We went to the Glossier store, which is, coincidentally, right across the street, then got coffee at Little Oddfellows, Elliott Bay’s own little coffee shop. We browsed while sipping our coffee.

If you’re looking for a relaxing day of walking and shopping in Seattle, or maybe a book reading before you hit the bars, add Elliott Bay Book Company to your list.

Reach writer Joshua Lee, Copy Chief Miki Kusunose, General Sections Editor Natalie Roy, and writer Samantha Ahlhorn at arts@dailyuw.com.

