Stomping, kicking, jumping: Ruston Kelly at the Showbox

On the night of May 6, Ruston Kelly drew an interesting crowd to the Showbox, to say the least. There were young children, people my grandparents’ age, and everybody in between. One self-described “superfan” next to me in the front row was married with two young kids; she had flown from Alaska to see Kelly play live. The country musician was embarking on his first tour post-pandemic and post-divorce, playing his new album “The Weakness,” which was released in early April.

I will be the first to admit that I’m a country music skeptic. I love old country — think Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, and Merle Haggard. On the other hand, modern country music has always been hit or miss. So, walking into the Showbox alongside a pretty quirky crowd (there were a few cowboy hat sightings), I was a bit worried that Ruston Kelly wouldn’t be for me.

I was quickly put at ease, because I knew the opening act, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners (RMCM), through their TikTok-famous song “Evergreen.” Over 150,000 posts have been made with “Evergreen” as the sound, and it has amassed over 68 million listens on Spotify.

The band, made up of members Mitch Cutts (keyboard and vocals), Nic Haughn (guitar), and Jakob Ervin (bass), was formed when they were in high school. Besides those supporting Kelly, much of the audience consisted primarily of their friends and family coming to support the band on their first-ever tour. It was heartwarming to see such a young and fairly underground band (aside from their one major hit) being platformed by Kelly, an older, more established musician. They are set to play six more shows with Kelly, and in June, will briefly tour with Noah Kahan, known for his single “Stick Season.”

Their soothing folk music was a perfect lullaby to begin the night. They drew me into an acoustic, homey mood (a far cry from techno, my current music genre of choice). RMCM played crowd-favorite “Evergreen,” and as they left the stage, the audience chanting for one more song to no avail, the energy was building in anticipation for the main event.

Kelly came out with a distinctly different energy — he burst onto the stage, skipped the introductions, and cut straight to the music. It took only about 20 seconds for me to realize how special a performer he really was. Of all the live musicians I’ve watched, I can say that Kelly had the most commanding stage presence — he came out stomping, kicking, and jumping.

It was mesmerizing to watch. In the most transcendent moments, with musical crescendos that mirrored his physic intensity, Kelly would lean over his guitar and pull it into his naval; his instrument became a part of his body, an organ as important to the music as his brain, lungs, and heart. His frantic foot-tapping and darts across the stage were not only impressive, but also moving; Kelly’s urgency came from a place of emotional rawness.

Songs off the album, like “Holy Shit,” articulate an existential sense of anger and directionlessness. In between songs, he discussed his struggle with drug abuse before beginning sobriety in 2018. The title track, “The Weakness,” is about conflicting desires to give up or not.

“Mending Song,” which addresses his divorce with fellow country musician Kacey Musgraves, was a heart-wrenching highlight of the night. As his band cleared the stage, Kelly performed solo on his baritone ukulele, finger-picking delicate melodies. The stripped-down, intimate piece served as great contrast to the intensity of his louder, boisterous songs.

The album is not strictly about divorce, or about feeling lost, or about substance abuse; rather, it is a meditation on how to heal and create a new life for yourself. Kelly grieves his past pain, but he also takes accountability for his future growth.

By far, the most important part of the concert was when Kelly broke out the opening chords of “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift. I scream-sang through the entire cover. Kelly managed to put his own twangy spin on the pop song. He also played a cover of “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus, which was a funny, slightly self-mocking crowd pleaser.

I left the Showbox that night as a country music convert — I plan to see Kelly perform when he is in my home state over the summer, and if you have the opportunity, so should you.

“The Weakness” tour takes a break in mid-June, beforing picking up again on Aug. 31 and closing Sept. 17 in Toronto.

Reach copy editor Sophia Van Beek at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophiaa_vanbeek

