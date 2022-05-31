Summer reading essentials

As the school year winds down and Seattle locals rediscover the sun, many people come to remember that reading is an exceptionally pleasant pastime.
“I think that people like to read most when they don’t have due dates or other things floating around,” second-year undergraduate Alec Gabbert said. “I read in between quarters, on breaks, and on weekends mostly.”
University of Chicago graduate student Dante Moreno agrees.
“I think people are just happier,” Moreno said. “When people are happier they want to achieve the goals that they have and do their hobbies more and read books and stuff … [They] do things with more intention.”
Pick up the titles below to kickstart your summer reading goals or to impress your friends and Bumble dates.
‘Orange World’
GoodReads Score: 3.96/5.00
“Orange World” by Karen Russell is an incomparable, frequently startling collection of short stories that is sure to delight anyone who reads it. Readers follow characters through a climate apocalypse where survivors depend on echolocation to explore sunken cities, tornado farms where storms are raised like cattle, the gold rush where the dead come back to life, and Joshua Tree National Park where a tree lives inside of a human body, all at a pace that comes just short of breaking your neck. Pick up “Orange World” as your next book club read or poolside novel.
‘Kafka on the Shore’
GoodReads Score: 4.14/5.00
If you are looking to read something bizarre and atmospheric, “Kafka on the Shore” by Haruki Murakami will check all of your boxes. The book follows a young protagonist named Kafka Tamura as he runs away from his unhappy home in Tokyo and, against all odds, finds himself in the process. His wild coming-of-age adventure includes, but is not limited to: a mysterious librarian, a man who can talk to cats, a class of grade school children who fall into a mysterious group coma, a rock that opens a portal to another world, and a murder most foul.
‘Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants’
GoodReads Score: 4.57/5.00
“Braiding Sweetgrass” is a favorite piece of required reading in the environmental science department — and for good reason. This incredibly well written collection of essays follows author Robin Wall Kimmerer’s life as both an ecologist and an Indigenous woman, and explores her relationship with the natural world through both a cultural and scientific lens. Each essay is more touching and thought provoking than the last, and by the time you turn the last page you’ll look out your window entirely differently. A must-read in our current climate crisis landscape for education and for hope.
‘Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World’
GoodReads Score: 4.15/5.00
In this fascinating and incredibly timely book, David Epstein speaks on society’s obsession with hyperspecialization and why it is better (and cost effective) to explore several careers, hobbies, interests, and life paths in lieu of just one. Epstein explains that movement, range of experience, and, yes, failure, all set you up to be a better person, a more desirable employee, and a more capable leader. If you are hurtling toward graduation and are finding yourself frozen with fear and indecision, this book will function as both healing salve and passionate encouragement for your next steps forward.
‘Intimations’
GoodReads Score: 4.05/5.00
In her poignant collection of short essays, bestselling author Zadie Smith explores the COVID-19 pandemic through a collection of moving personal vignettes. This short read is a powerful time capsule of 2020, when lockdowns were just beginning. More importantly, it is a beautiful exploration of human connection, fear, and, ultimately, love. This book presses the last puzzle pieces into our collective memory of the lockdowns, and helps us move forward with more clarity, gratitude, and hope for the future.
Honorable mentions include Brian Doyle’s swashbuckling novel “The Plover” and Jenny Odell’s pointed manifesto “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy,” both of which are equally worthy of being waterlogged at the beach.
