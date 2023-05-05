‘Ted Lasso’: More than just a game

Editor’s note: “Binge-able” is a biweekly column exploring the TV binging habits of the UW community.

“Amongst all unimportant subjects, football is by far the most important.”

Supposedly said by Pope John Paul II, I first heard that quote when listening to a podcast referencing the scrappy fourth-tier English football team, AFC Wimbledon.

Like many others who didn't grow up in the United States, I spent my childhood surrounded by football — or soccer — culture. Soccer never failed to provide a great story. Whether it’s AFC Wimbledon’s journey to Plough Lane or Lionel Messi’s World Cup victory, there always seems to be an element of drama to the sport. While many criticize its theatrics, I find them to be a fundamental part of soccer’s beauty.

When Apple TV+ announced “Ted Lasso” in 2020, I was both excited and skeptical. The show follows American college football coach Ted Lasso — played by Jason Sudeikis — as he is hired to coach a Premier League soccer team. Originally set up to fail, Lasso attempts to guide his conflicted band of players while learning about the sport himself. The show is a dramatic comedy, and uses humor to tie together moments of genuine adversity and resilience.

I spoke to third-year student and avid “Ted Lasso” fan Hannah Elaimy, who highlighted the culture clash between American and British sport in driving the show’s plot.

“I love the culture shock of them navigating a new country with different words and different people,” Elaimy said. “It’s such an interesting idea to play with for a show, the setting and the plot of the whole thing is probably the most interesting part. And the characters, the main character, Ted Lasso, is the most interesting and lighthearted human character.”

It is the show’s deeply lovable lead that makes the show so comforting. Initially watching the first episode, I found myself rooting for Lasso after just 30 minutes of getting to know the character. As “Ted Lasso” was released during the initial COVID-19 lockdown, the show provided a kind-hearted spirit that so many needed at the time. It crafts the perfect balance between meaningful plot and a lighthearted tone.

“There’s something so incredibly heartwarming about Ted Lasso — it’s something you can rewatch so many times, and it still has that lighthearted, really pure essence to it,” Elaimy said. “But it’s also really funny. There’s so many layers to it, and it tackles real world issues in a very kind way that I think a lot of shows lack. It is my comfort show, for sure.”

While “Ted Lasso” is clearly about humans experiencing change and their complex relationships with each other, it is still very much a show about sports. It tackles soccer in a way that really demonstrates why the game is so important to so many.

It follows the experiences of both coaches and players through their journeys of performance and sportsmanship. Elaimy spoke about how she found the show relatable to her experiences on the UW women’s golf team.

“It’s a show about sports, the way it talks about adversity and growth and individual struggles with one another and social issues,” Elaimy said. “It’s so comprehensive, yet entertaining and funny at the same time. It’s got it all.”

I rewatched the first season of “Ted Lasso” before writing this column, and it brought me back to my childhood, following the ups and downs of my favorite teams. For all the triviality sports may seem to provide, their ability to bring people together can't be undersold. From attending my very first professional soccer game with my brother, to waking up at 7 a.m. to watch the World Cup final with my best friend, to sitting down with my parents to watch the latest “Ted Lasso” season — soccer has always found a way to bring joy into my life.

That joy is what “Ted Lasso” encapsulates so well. It is a show about love and resilience, the things that make soccer so much more than a game. If you are someone who has never stepped foot into the world of professional soccer, “Ted Lasso” is the perfect way to understand exactly what Pope John Paul II was talking about.

“It is probably the most heartwarming, pure show I’ve ever seen,” Elaimy said. “It’s so entertaining and so funny, but it’s also so real, and I think that that doesn’t really get old.”

