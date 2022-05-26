The Afro-surrealist renaissance

An unusual and exciting genre has become more common in the film industry, and it’s Afro-surrealism. If you’re an avid consumer of the arts, you might have heard of the term “surrealism.” Surrealism gained popularity in the 20th century as a modern, unusual approach to media and art that creates a world outside of reality.
Like surrealism, the role of Afro-surrealism is to create worlds that expand beyond our reality in unusual and absurd ways. In particular, the style focuses on the Black aesthetic and experiences of Black people in the United States. It can be expressed in a number of ways, from music (namely blues and jazz) and poetry, to paintings and film.
Afro-surrealism isn’t a new concept. Emerging at the height of World War II, Afro-surrealism became a way to try to grasp unfathomable violence. In a world that was filled with violent absurdities, this medium created a landscape for expanding on the experiences of Black people through symbolism, humor, and weirdness. Sonnet Retman, an associate professor in the department of American ethnic studies, explained how Afro-surrealism is nuanced in its status as both an art form and political movement.
“In some ways, people have understood surrealism to be a political movement, but they haven’t understood the specific commitments to an anti-colonial and anti-racist vision,” Retman said.
We can see the underlying political tones in films like Boots Riley’s “Sorry to Bother You”, where the protagonist, Cassius “Cash” Green (LaKeith Stanfield), is a Black telemarketer who discovers the magic of using a “white voice” on calls with his customers. The movie uses absurd “white voices” and other visuals to depict code-switching, racial capitalism, and the lengths people will go to for money.
While this mode of political art has been around for some time, there has been a resurgence of Afro-surrealism, especially in the film and TV industry. Films like Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” highlight the systemic suppression of Black people; and shows like Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” use humor, satire, and absurdity as metaphors for the reality of living as a Black person in the United States. Even musical artists such as Solange, Beyoncé, and Kendrick Lamar have dabbled in the surreal in their music videos as a means to convey various messages about Blackness.
So why the sudden resurgence? Retman believes the resurgence has come up for a number of reasons, including the whiplash of Trump being elected president after Obama and the growing momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement. However, she also credits the rise of Afro-surrealism to Black directors and artists in Hollywood.
“There have been a few more Black-led productions,” Retman said. “Whether we are thinking about Donald Glover or Issa Rae or Jordan Peele …There is a little bit more access within TV and Hollywood.”
The resurgence of this art form could also be viewed as a means for Black people to take control of their narrative in the media. For decades, media coverage that centers around Black people has shown the slave narrative and, more recently, police brutality. There have been countless stories pushed into the mainstream of the violence that happens to Black people, but Afro-surrealism breaks new ground — its stories are made for Black people, about Black people. Afro-surrealism is able to depict the complexity of Black people in ways that the slave narrative doesn’t. The style gives characters the space to be introspective and nuanced, rather than the usual glamorization of Black death and pain on screen — and it’s refreshing.
As Afro-surrealism continues to expand, I am excited to see where Black creatives will take the genre in the future. I also hope that the style paves the way for Black narratives to exist beyond their oppression, and will prompt stories with complicated, relatable, and well-fleshed-out characters.
Reach writer Elizabeth Mugho at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ElizabethMugho
