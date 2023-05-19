‘The Office’: Comfort characters and the rise of streaming

Editor’s note: “Binge-able” is a biweekly column exploring the TV binging habits of the UW community.

When I began this column, I knew the inevitable would finally occur — I would need to watch NBC’s “The Office.” A token of the modern transition from cable to streaming, “The Office” has consistently remained one of the most viewed shows across streaming platforms, and has played a crucial role in shaping modern television culture.

The influence that “The Office” has on pop culture always fascinated me. Despite having never seen it, I find myself able to quote multiple moments from the show, and easily recognize the main cast. I spoke to Stephen Groening, an associate professor in the department of cinema and media studies who specializes in television studies, about this phenomenon.

“Many television shows are about people’s internal lives and domestic lives and personal relationships, even workplace comedies or workplace dramas,” Groening said. “Often their hook is the interpersonal relationships and people’s personal lives.”

Groening emphasized that personal connection with characters is often what makes shows binge-able, as it allows for viewers to quickly develop a relationship with the people they see on screen. In the case of “The Office,” the show was able to take advantage of early streaming culture and establish their characters as household names.

“‘The Office’ is a really interesting example because it began in broadcast television [but] networks were really trying to experiment with different ways of digitizing and streaming their content [by] making ‘The Office’ available for download through Apple,” Groening said. “The NBC version of ‘The Office,’ I think, was threatened with cancellation after the first season, and they did change directions after the first season. If you watch it, you will notice that the main character Michael Scott becomes nicer, more endearing.”

The overarching friendliness of the show’s characters seems to be the key to the show's success. Similarly, Groening noted that the familial dynamics of the show further emphasize the relatability of the show’s characters and plotlines.

“There’s … brotherly rivalry between some of them, there’s pranks pulled, there’s sisterly rivalry, there’s people fighting for the role of the ‘wise uncle’ or the ‘cool aunt’ or the ‘father,’” Groening said. “There’s a way in which you could reassign all those characters’ familial roles as well, and I think that’s part of what makes it work for binge-watching.”

First-year Jessy Ly reiterated Groening’s sentiments, and spoke to me about how “The Office” became her go-to comfort show.

“I first talked about it with a friend freshman year of high school, because I wasn’t someone who watched shows for some reason,” Ly said. “But then, it spiraled into me constantly binge-watching shows for the rest of my life. I keep coming back to it because it’s really simple, I don’t need to interpret literally anything.”

Ly also spoke about how the show balances relatability and uniqueness through their ensemble cast.

“I just love the different characters, I feel like I can relate to all of them, and sometimes, I will relate the characters to people in my life,” Ly said. “‘The Office’ has such specific characters that are all so different, there are very few that are normal. They just do what they want and they are very distinct people.”

Between the timing of the show’s American inception and establishment of “comfort” characters, it is no surprise that it has only grown in popularity since its 2005 beginnings. While its blunt, intentionally cringe-inducing humor isn’t for everyone, I understand the show’s dedicated fanbase. While I never see myself falling down the Michael Scott rabbit hole, I have found myself increasingly intrigued by the show’s dynamics.

“The Office” certainly hasn’t aged perfectly, but its writing and filming style left an impact on the television industry that can’t be denied. We all love binge-watching, and it is only fair to recognize one of the shows where it all began.

