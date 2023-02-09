The Pacific Northwest Ballet raises classic ghost story ‘Giselle’ from the grave

The Pacific Northwest Ballet’s (PNB) “Giselle” is not so much a reimagined classic, but rather, a revived one.

First produced in Paris in 1841, “Giselle” is a “ballet world ballet,” in the words of historical adviser Doug Fullington. It’s not as universally known as something like “Swan Lake” or “The Nutcracker,” but it’s deeply loved in classical ballet circles and has consistently remained in repertoires since its inception — a relatively rare feat.

As PNB celebrates its 50th anniversary, they return to “Giselle” for the first time since 2014 and have consulted historical advisers Fullington and Marian Smith on the origins of the ballet. What they found — and subsequently leaned into in the production — was that the multi-dimensionality of the original characters had been lost over time. Giselle, herself, had been reduced to a shy willow of a girl.

In artistic director Peter Boal’s vision, however, the cast is full of life. The story finds village girl Giselle (played on Feb. 3 by Lesley Rausch) in love with village boy Albert (played on Feb. 3 by James Kirby Rogers) in a vaguely German countryside.

It’s a very simple story, typical of its time. However, in PNB’s rendition, Giselle is not meek, but incredibly confident. Rausch dances Giselle with the air of a conductor, displaying both incredible stamina and strong character.

When Giselle finds out that her lover has been lying to her, with the ballet revealing that he’s actually engaged to a noble woman and of noble birth himself, she collapses to her death in a fit of hysteria, ending the first act. It’s high drama, to be sure. Boal’s staging brings to mind a renaissance painting, emotion pouring over the stage into the orchestra.

With the second act comes the Wilis — ghosts of women, scorned by lovers, who are forever cursed to the afterlife and spend their time dancing men to death. A sardonic reflection of the brides they never were, they enter the stage with floor-length veils over their white, romantic style tutus — which took over 1,600 yards of fabric to create.

While the first act was all color, young love, and flirtation, the second act of “Giselle” resides entirely in this world of phantoms and reckoning. When Giselle — now a Wili herself — and Albert dance together, they never meet each other’s eyes. This is not the jaunty, flirty pas de deux seen in the first act — this is grief.

The Wilis' movements echo the living corps de ballet seen in the first act, but slower and more severe. Their sweetness, projected by classic ballet roundness and gentle movement as they lure wandering hunters in, quickly turns into a sinister sharpness.

Ballet, as an art style, is all in the hands. A wrist inclination here or a softened elbow there can change the entire message of a motion, and when there’s no speaking, everything is pantomimed. PNB’s production in particular focuses heavily on miming, which is reflected in the program’s “Mime Guide” illustrating common gestures in “Giselle.”

This is part of what makes dance such a compelling medium of storytelling. You can’t just ask “what happened” if you miss a minute or so of the performance — you have to interpret it on your own. You may notice a “side conversation” between the ensemble in a busy scene, or how a dancer chooses to play off of their partner to communicate their tone. PNB fills the stage to the brim with nuance and storytelling, even in the smallest moments.

For an audience member unfamiliar with ballet history and technique, “Giselle” can still weave an intricate tapestry of love, memory, and regret. However, going to the ballet talk that takes place an hour before each performance might help add a layer to your viewing.

PNB’s “Giselle” runs until Feb. 12 at McCaw Hall, and streams digitally from Feb.16 to Feb. 20. Tickets for live performances start at $37, and the digital stream will be available for $35.

PNB also offers same-day, half-price rush tickets for students, and through TeenTix, $5 tickets can be purchased for anyone between 13-19 years old.

