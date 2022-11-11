The rise of true crime media

I’ll admit it: like many other UW students, I’m a fan of true crime. From “Criminal Minds” to “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile,” there’s something about true crime that puts its audience on the edge of their seats. According to Marketplace, there has been an increase in the popularity of true crime media over the past few years, whether it’s shows, books, podcasts, and more. As true crime takes over our streaming services, it leads us to wonder — what’s up with our fascination with true crime?

Ever since the recent Netflix show “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” received backlash from media consumers and even from one of the victim's mothers, the ethical implications of true crime media have received even more attention. Despite the various controversies surrounding the show, it became the second most-watched English language series in the first month of its release, according to Variety.

According to Stephen Groening, an associate professor in the department of cinema & media studies, there are two types of true crime media. The first works to investigate a crime where the verdict isn’t widely accepted, such as the podcast “Serial,” that worked to free a man who was falsely accused of murdering a high school student in Maryland.

The second type looks at the lives of extreme serial killers with an almost celebrity-like fascination. Every student at UW knows the haunting tales of Ted Bundy or has maybe even watched an episode or two of the Netflix Dahmer show, two infamous examples of these “celebrity” serial killers.

“They are almost the equivalent of a horror film,” Groening said.

The aspect of horror is a distinguishing factor between understanding these two types of true crime.

“The ethics are different,” Groening said. “If you’re Netflix, then you’re interested in getting new subscriptions, getting new subscribers, so you want stuff that’s controversial. You want stuff that grabs people's attention. You want material that people talk about, so people who don’t have Netflix feel compelled to sign up.”

According to Groening, these controversial creations lead to more conversation, generating more subscriptions. Shows such as “13 Reasons Why” and “Squid Game” operated in a similar vein, capitalizing on producing something controversial and gaining views and subscribers for Netflix as a result.

Groening spoke to the effects of these shows on the family members of the victims when considering the ethical aspects of true crime media.

“I can see how people involved in the case are being contacted again, they’re being asked to relive some of this, and that I can see as being a problem,” Groening said. “I can also see the discourse around the show being problematic.”

He also spoke about how common it is for the public to know the name of the killer, yet the names of the victims are frequently forgotten.

“Where are their TV shows?” Groening asked about the victims who don’t receive the same attention as their celebrity killers.

Groening stated that the current popularity of true crime is an indicator of a larger issue in American society — the fixation and glorification of all physical violence.

“[This is] a social issue, bigger than Netflix, bigger than Jeffrey Dahmer, bigger than Ted Bundy, that is more about why American society in particular is very much interested in physical violence,” Groening said. “That’s a big question.”

Reach contributing writer Hannah Bahram Pour at arts@daily.com. Twitter: @hbpbpp

