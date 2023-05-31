‘The Wolves’: An honest depiction of teenage girldom

Being a teenage girl is stressful. It can feel as though the people around you don’t understand you, and at times, that's true. Teenage girls can be harshly judged, especially by the media, for the way they act and what their interests are.

However, the UW School of Drama’s production of the play “The Wolves” shows teenagers as the complex people they are — young adults just trying to better understand the world around them and achieve their goals.

Written by Sarah DeLappe, “The Wolves” is a coming-of-age story about nine teenage girls on a soccer team and the conversations they have while warming up for their game every week. Their conversations vary greatly as they discuss everything from gossip about their classmates, to more complex and mature topics like the Cambodian genocide.

The show has an all-female cast, and the way they speak feels especially candid. Many of the teammates constantly use profanity and bounce between different topics. “The Wolves” knows that not every teenage girl is the same and gives each character a distinct personality and backstory that is revealed through these conversations.

These are not two dimensional characters where some are good and some are bad. Rather, we see them work together and laugh at each other's jokes, as well as make bad decisions and hurt each other.

“Almost every character in the show has a moment where they are the villain,” Taylor Freeman, who plays #11, said. “So, [the show is about] how do you not only recover from that, but then also how does the community of the soccer team rally around them to work through that as well, rather than just leaving them to deal with that.”

As the show progresses, we see tensions rise among the group and more characters become stressed about the games or their relationships with their teammates. The girls have to be team players even if they are arguing with each other. One of the new players, #46, who the other teammates gossip about, has to find her place on the team in the midst of confusing group dynamics and hurtful comments.

Ultimately, “The Wolves” shows a more nuanced depiction of teenage girls and the challenges they face growing up. The girls in this show make mistakes and begin to understand how those mistakes affect not only themselves, but others.

Even through a tragic event, we see the characters care for each other and work together to become better soccer players and people. The audience grows to care for the team and wants them to learn from their mistakes, rather than only critiquing them for their flaws.

“It’s so important to take them seriously,” Daisy Schreiber, who plays #8, said. “And I think the impulse to laugh at teenage girls especially is so strong and to make fun of them, so I really try to avoid making fun of my character or anyone’s character in this show because I just think they deserve respect. The 16-year-old girls in our life deserve respect as much as we do.”

“The Wolves” runs from May 25 to June 4 at the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse.

Reach contributing writer Anikka Stanley at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @anikka_bee

