‘This Bitter Earth’: A 21st century take on love

From “Angels in America,” a play about the 1980s AIDS crisis, to “26 Pebbles,” a play about the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, theater has long existed to bring light to sensitive and controversial topics..

Seattle Public Theater’s “This Bitter Earth,” written by Harrison David Rivers and directed by Brandon Ivie, tells a meaningful story about two men trying to navigate an interracial relationship amid a world still struggling to treat people equally.

The two-person show stars Tyler Rogers as Neil, a white Black Lives Matter activist working to overcome the guilt of his white privilege, and Brodrick Santeze Ryans as Jesse, a Black Ph.D. student at Columbia University whose lack of interest in politics is the basis for the persistent rift between the two.

The Gen-Z style humor and lingo in this play makes it profoundly relatable for college-aged students, especially for those who haven’t determined the role that politics should play in their relationships.

The play opens with Jesse immediately breaking the fourth wall through an introspective and internal monologue. This device persists throughout the play as Jesse and Neil try to decipher their emotions, offering the audience insight into what they are really feeling.

Rogers and Ryans have evident comfort and chemistry with each other. They fully allow the audience to feel the awkwardness and passion of their characters’ new relationship and their pursuit to not let their discrepancies come in the way of their love.

Ryans, in particular, excellently portrays Jesse’s struggles, choosing to ignore the Black violence occurring in the world around him as a way of self-preservation, even when Neil’s desire to protect him jeopardizes it.

The charming Seattle Public Theater, located on Green Lake, features a thrust stage, meaning that the audience sits on three sides of the stage, designed for a more intimate viewing experience. The set spotlights a bed lined with pale blue sheets, a desk, and other embellishments in the corners.

But the principal attraction is the projector, which is used to transport the audience into each individual scene without having to move a single set piece. Between guiding us through the streets of New York, a bar where Neil and Jesse grab a drink, and adding decorations to the bedroom, the projector enables the quaint space to feel multidimensional, directing the audience through the story.

While Neil stays true to himself, Jesse’s character arc is more developed over the course of the story, coming to a change of heart by the end of the play.

Through relatable moments, like awkwardly meeting the parents, Googling people before meeting them, and a fight between “All Lives Matter” and “Black Lives Matter,” the play does a decent job at conveying the 21st-century issues that arise in relationships, as technology continues to dominate our societies and increase the political divide.

For college students who are interested or want to learn something about how to navigate their own relationships, “This Bitter Earth” runs at the Seattle Public Theater until Feb. 19.

Reach writer Kylie Rashkin at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @kylierashkin

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.