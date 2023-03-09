This year’s Seattle Jewish Film Festival is a ‘cinemanna’ of film, food, and music

For 28 years, the Seattle Jewish Film Festival (SJFF) has welcomed spring with a showcase of Israeli and Jewish cinema from around the world. This year’s lineup ranges from quirky rom-coms to hard-hitting documentaries, with plenty of food, music, and community events.

From March 11-26, 21 feature films will screen at AMC Pacific Place and at the Stroum Jewish Community Center on Mercer Island, while the shorts program “Saying Kaddish” will show at UW, free for students, on March 30. Almost all of the films will be available virtually, as well.

This year’s theme is “cinemanna,” referencing “manna,” or the nourishment God is said to have provided the Israelites in the wilderness. “Cinnemanna” sprang from a desire to celebrate after the pandemic, according to festival director Pamela Lavitt.

“We thought, ‘This is manna for our community,’” Lavitt said. “We have a combination of nourishment [in] the food that we serve, the music that we deliver, the cinematic feast for the eyes, and, also, for people's souls.”

The festival’s whimsical cover art by Eisner Award-winning cartoonist David Lasky remixes Seattle, Jewish, and film iconography in a comic book style. The panel depicting Moses parting red curtains is particularly ingenious.

“[Lasky] thinks it's one of his best posters ever, and I might have to agree,” Lavitt said.

SJFF will kick off opening night with truffle popcorn and mocktails, premiering the film “Karaoke” (2022), which will be followed by real-life karaoke. A twisty psychodrama, “Karaoke” explores the late-in-life crisis of a married couple, Meir and Tova, who are swept away by their charismatic new neighbor. As their neighbor inducts them into a jewel-toned world of parties and adventure, their marriage is tested.

After the film, SJFF will honor the Israeli actor Sasson Gabai, who plays Meir, with the 2023 Reel Difference Award. Gabai has appeared in 20 to 30 SJFF films over the years, according to Lavitt.

Gabai is perhaps best known for his Netflix show “Shtisel” and his critically acclaimed 2007 film “The Band’s Visit.” In “Karaoke,” Gabai gives a magnetic performance as an overlooked husband, toggling between boiling rage and poignant insecurity.

“Karaoke” is one of seven films playing under the banner of the Israel@75 Birthday Series, an exploration of modern Israel. Other films include “Concerned Citizen,” a social satire following a progressive gay couple who move into a gentrifying neighborhood in Tel Aviv.

On the documentary side, “Divorce Denied” profiles women battling Israeli religious courts for the right to divorce. That screening will be accompanied by a Zoom conversation with an Israeli human rights lawyer. The diverse slate of films is meant to highlight the pluralism of Israel, according to Lavitt.

“Artists tend to show more complexity and diversity [in films] than you're going to get from PR statements,” Lavitt said. “The films that we've selected are meant to highlight minority populations [and their] struggles within Israel …. We, as a film festival, have seen our responsibility to build tolerance and understanding.”

This year’s shorts program, “Saying Kaddish,” leans into heavier themes. Curated by SJFF’s longtime shorts curator and UW part-time lecturer Warren Etheredge, the program’s seven films explore the three stages of Jewish mourning. They range from a documentary about a beached whale to the “powerhouse” of a closing film about the Holocaust and intergenerational trauma.

“Warren said, ‘I can't avoid the fact that filmmakers are responding to what their lives have been like in the past few years,’” Lavitt said. “[‘Saying Kaddish’] is much more of a reality check .… The package that he's curated is like the Kaddish; it's about memory and commemoration. Ultimately, it’s about [how] we can't live without seeing the darkness. You can't just live in light.”

After 19 years of running SJFF, Lavitt cites the rise of streaming, accelerated by the pandemic, as the most profound change. Most films are now available virtually for the duration of the festival, and Q & As are filmed and posted online afterwards.

The festival has also lengthened from one week to two weeks, so as to offer more flexibility, and SJFF has bolstered outreach as well. It’s an odd mix of putting forth virtual options while still urging people to show up to the theater, according to Lavitt.

“Independent cinema is still struggling to prove that we're relevant again, and people's comfort levels are still all over the map,” Lavitt said. “There's a lot of disagreement about whether or not we should continue to stream.”

Despite all these changes, SJFF is as committed as ever to providing a welcoming and celebratory festival experience. Its cinemanna-themed cover art, featuring a film reel wrapped around a poppy-seed bagel, epitomizes just that joyful spirit, and Lavitt herself is excited about what the future holds for SJFF.

“The festival does endure as many people's most beloved event of the year,” Lavitt said.

Reach contributing writer Alison Jean Smith at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AlisonSmith1889

