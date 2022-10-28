Through fire and blood: HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon’ revives the magic of years past

Warning: Mild spoilers for “Game of Thrones” and “House of the Dragon” ahead.

I was there when “Game of Thrones” died.

Sweet summer children, it was in my closing weeks of high school — I eagerly awaited the six Sundays that would mark the end of what might have been the cultural event of the 2010s. I watched as the showrunners rushed the decade-long epic to its most blown-out, confusing, and ultimately, unsatisfying conclusion. Beloved characters lost the most basic forms of common sense; the layered, scheming writing of years prior reduced to juvenile penis jokes.

It’s been three long years since then, and “Thrones” has largely been forgotten. Kids named “Daenerys” and “Arya” are now relics of a time long past, and House Stark shirts are mostly just Tinder date conversation-starters instead of markers of pop-culture allegiance.

All the more surprising that the first of HBO’s many “Game of Thrones” spinoffs returned with a flaming spirit, with George R. R. Martin — the author of “A Song of Ice and Fire,” the book series in which “Thrones” was based — as a co-creator alongside showrunner Ryan Condal.

“House of the Dragon,” or “Hot D,” as Martin calls it, is a standalone prequel set about 200 years before the events of “Thrones,” detailing the events leading up to the “Dance of the Dragons,” a great civil war that ended the supremacy of the Targaryen dynasty and the age of dragons in Westeros.

“Hot D,” adapted from Martin’s in-universe historia, “Fire & Blood,” primarily follows Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Milly Alcock and Emma D’Arcy at different ages. She is the eldest daughter of the meek King Viserys in line to be the first ruling queen. While this may sound a bit boring compared to the ice-zombie apocalypse that punctuated the final seasons of “Thrones,” “Hot D” is a vertical slice of the political machinations that made the first four seasons of “Thrones” so captivating.

The first five episodes craft an intricate and captivating political situation in Westeros, before a 10-year time jump in the sixth episode marks the beginning of D’Arcy’s run as Rhaenyra and a significant increase in quality. What was almost a slow burn political thriller transforms into a nerve-racking game of thrones that matches the highest highs of the original series, with each new episode topping the last.

Just as in “Thrones,” every single performer in “Hot D” is a knockout. D’Arcy and Alcock, alongside Paddy Considine, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emily Carey, Steve Toussaint, and the rest of the cast put in Emmy-worthy performances that rival Peter Dinklage in “Thrones.”

Even though the costuming and set design remain stellar, the silver Targaryen wigs of Smith’s Prince Daemon and Considine’s King Viserys make them look at times less like Westerosi royalty and more like Phoebe Bridgers’ supporting act. Overall, though, there is little to complain about with a design team as tightly wound and laser-sharp as “Hot D”’s.

All that considered, it’s important to remember why “Thrones” died in the first place: the writing. Luckily, “Hot D” has a writers’ room that seems more aware of both the world and the characters that inhabit it. This time around, the show’s writers put much more thought into the women of Westeros and the inherently misogynistic world that pits them against each other.

The central conflict of the show involves a succession crisis between two childhood friends turned bitter political rivals, and it's clear that thought was put into illustrating both of their many idiosyncrasies and nuances. Carey and Cooke’s Alicent Hightower, alongside Rhaenyra, and their tumultuous (and maybe subtextually romantic) relationship are the emotional cores of the show, and it is clear that the “Dance of the Dragons” is going to be their story.

Who would have thought that “Thrones” would be back, albeit in a different form, three years later. “Hot D” was perhaps one of the most pleasant suprises I’ve had in a while — an exceptionally strong first season filled with politics, murder, sexy people, and yes, many dragons.

Season one of “House of the Dragon” is now available to stream on HBO Max.

