'Treasure Island' and the origins of pirate fiction

Editor's Note: "Dead Men Tell Some Tales" is a biweekly column reviewing and discussing various pirate-centric works of fiction.

Readers, I nearly died at sea last week. Through various weird circumstances, I ended up on a boat with my extended family and got so violently seasick that I thought I was going to pass out.

I still harbored some romantic ideas about the sea prior to departing the harbor that day, but several hours later, back on dry land after being violently humbled by Poseidon himself, I was reminded that most things we read about the romance of life on the high seas are utterly disconnected from reality. Perhaps no work of pirate fiction embodies this dichotomy between fact and fiction better than Robert Louis Stevenson’s “Treasure Island.”

Stevenson’s genre-defining pirate tale follows Jim Hawkins, a normal boy who finds himself swept up in a tale of high-seas adventure after the fateful death of an old pirate at his family’s inn. Sailing off with only a map to guide him, he and his friends encounter a mutiny, several treacherous pirates, and one rapscallion of a parrot, while in search of the famed Captain Flint’s buried treasure.

The novel was originally serialized in Young Folks magazine from late 1881 to early 1882. In his book, "Under the Black Flag: The Romance and the Reality of Life Among the Pirates," historian David Cordingly argues for the novel’s singular importance in the formation of the pirate fiction genre.

“The effect of Treasure Island on our perception of pirates cannot be overestimated,” Cordingly writes. “Stevenson linked pirates forever with maps, black schooners, tropical islands, and one-legged seamen with parrots on their shoulders.”

Indeed, some of the things that Stevenson wrote are not backed by fact, but have come to be associated with pirates. For example, Cordingly states that the prevalence of treasure maps in pirate fiction is owed entirely to Stevenson’s novel, and has no historical basis. “Treasure Island” also introduced the world to the character Long John Silver, a figure who has loomed large over the world of pirate fiction, and has even lent his name to a fast-food chain.

“Treasure Island” is interesting to read not only because of its historical significance, but because it’s a thrilling and entertaining tale of danger at sea. One aspect of Stevenson’s novel that surprised me was how spooky it was. For example, there was one scene near the end of the novel involving a maybe-ghost that I found to be genuinely chilling.

However, my opinions are nothing compared to objective and scientific pirate analysis, so here’s how “Treasure Island” scores on the beloved MATEY-Q scale of pirate-ness.

Maritime — How ship-forward is the pirate media? Do people yell about raising or lower sails? Is there a lot of ship-centric fighting? “Treasure Island” gets a 5/5, because it is deeply and unabashedly fascinated with the maritime world. There are lots of battles at sea and lots of discussions of the mechanics of sailing — all of which are, apparently, fairly accurate. According to Cordingly, “[n]ot only does Stevenson use seaman’s language with conviction, but he also understands the finer points of sailing and ship handling.” While these ship-focused aspects of the novel can be a bit of a slog to get through for us landlubbers, they certainly add flavor to the air of veracity that makes “Treasure Island” so compelling.

Archival — How much does the pirate media engage with ideas of history and historicism? As previously discussed, “Treasure Island” has greatly influenced the modern perception of historical pirates, while not being all that historical. That said, it certainly has the appearance of something historic. So, I’m splitting the difference and giving it a 3/5.

Thrills — Is the pirate media exciting? Is it action-packed? “Treasure Island” is thrilling in the way that a lot of older books are thrilling — a lot happens, but it’s written in a style that can be boring at times. Still, the novel has lots of tense scenes, perilous encounters, and effective twists. I’m giving “Treasure Island” a 4/5 thrill rating.

Escapism — How much does the pirate media make me want to drop out of school and join a pirate crew? I’m giving “Treasure Island” a 1/5 escapism score. Despite the fact that this is a fun adventure novel for kids, it does not make me want to drop everything and go on Jim Hawkins’ nightmare sea excursion. It sounds entirely too dangerous to be truly escapist, in this writer’s opinion.

Yowza — Are the pirates swoon-worthy? Are they cool? Is their fashion enviable? “Treasure Island” gets a 1/5. As a non-visual work of fiction, the pirates are only hot and stylish if you decide to imagine them that way. That is your prerogative and responsibility. Do with it what you will.

Queer — Does the pirate media have queer characters and/or queer themes? “Treasure Island” is certainly not overtly queer, and probably not subtextually queer. However, for fans of “Our Flag Means Death” and “Black Sails,” certain familiar faces lend the novel a residue or afterimage of queerness, so it gets a 1/5.

Total Score: 15/30

“Treasure Island” is old and often difficult to read and understand, but it’s worth checking out if you're interested in history (literary or otherwise) and the origins of pirate fiction as a genre. As previously stated, many modern works of pirate fiction contain tropes which Stevenson created, so reading it allows one to trace its influence throughout the pirate fiction canon.

To return to my earlier point about how comically unfit I am for a life at sea, maybe one of the reasons pirate stories are so enduring and entertaining is precisely because we know how fictitious they are. We know that we’ll never be swept away on a high-seas adventure, that a man such as Long John Silver never really existed — but despite and maybe because of that, the story endures. We can stay here, safe on dry land, and continue to admire these kinds of experiences from afar.

Reach Podcast Editor Ari Snyder at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ari_snyder1

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.