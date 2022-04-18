‘Turning Red’: Celebrating the diversity in coming-of-age

Editor’s note: “Living the Ribbon” is a bi-weekly column looking at the coming-of-age films and stories of UW and those who attend it.
If there’s one company that dominates the coming-of-age movie market, it’s Disney.
Disney, and Pixar, by extension, is a uniquely positioned company. Not only are they representing the coming-of-age experience to children and young adults, they’re shaping how we experience growing up. “Inside Out” is a film that portrays how memories and emotions can shape our actions. Now, we use the phrase “core memory” from the movie to describe powerful moments of our lives. Disney isn’t just representing coming-of-age — it’s fully ingrained into many of our own coming-of-age experiences.
Pixar’s newest movie, “Turning Red”, is another installment in the coming-of-age narrative that Disney has come to be known for. The film focuses on 13-year-old Meilin “Mei,” a Chinese Canadian girl who struggles to find balance in the separate spheres of her family and friend group. When she wakes up one morning transformed into a giant red panda, she learns that controlling her strong emotions is the only way to stay human.
After confiding in her parents, Mei learns that the transformation is something every woman in her family has gone through, including her overbearing mother. The movie focuses on Mei’s preparation for a ritual that will stop her from transforming into a red panda, while also trying to see her favorite boy band in concert with her friends the same evening.
Sarah Choi, a second-year doctoral student in the cinema & media studies department at UW, was able to see “Turning Red” at an early screening. Choi stated that seeing Toronto as the setting was one of the highlights of the film for her.
“It was really relatable because I also lived in Toronto,” Choi said. “Aesthetically and culturally just seeing the Toronto landscape animated and so vibrantly represented, I was so excited.”
Choi also said seeing the film early gave her the time to enjoy it and shape her own opinion of it before negative reviews started rolling in. Once the film hit Disney Plus, some critics were quick to release their unwarranted critiques of the film.
Antagonism towards “Turning Red” ranges from abhorrent racism and sexism to complete bizarreness. CinemaBlend wrote that the film’s focus on Chinese culture and family made it “limiting in its scope” and “exhausting” to watch in a now-deleted review. Others criticized the film for being too “mature” in its discussion of periods and the “boy crazy” protagonist. In one of the strangest criticisms I’ve ever seen, a reviewer even disliked the film for not acknowledging the 9/11 terrorist attacks when the giant red pandas destroy parts of the city.
Commenting on some of these reviews, Choi echoed the creators’ responses to backlashes like these. “Turning Red” is a coming-of-age film with themes that anyone can relate to — the film having a Chinese protagonist doesn’t change that.
“[Mei] is a complex character [who has] so many inner battles,” Choi said. “I just loved the film and I hope that more people could relate to it, not just because it’s from a less-represented community, but because it’s a universal story of coming-of-age.”
Choi said that as a Korean Canadian, the film’s portrayal of Asian families was so accurate to aspects of her life that it was, at times, difficult to watch.
“Story-wise, there are moments that I just felt really uncomfortable because it almost felt too close to home,” Choi said. “As a daughter of an Asian immigrant, I often have to — like Meilin — perform in certain ways and really suppress a lot of my own desires. When I saw glimpses of that in the film, I kind of felt I was looking at my teenage self.”
“Turning Red” is the first full-length Pixar film to have an Asian protagonist, and director Domee Shi is the first woman to solely direct a Pixar film. The film’s on and off-screen Asian representation is massively important for children to see, especially at the scale and popularity that a Disney film can provide.
Choi commented on Mei as the film’s main character, saying it was the kind of character she didn’t see in any media growing up.
“If I were 13 watching this film, I think I would have been so excited,” Choi said. “I didn’t really see a lot of Asian characters period when I was 13, and a lot of times Asian characters were very stereotypical … Maybe they’d have 10 seconds of screen time per episode. For me to have [a film like ‘Turning Red’] when I was 13, I think that would have been really huge.”
“Turning Red” is one of Pixar’s best films. Mei is a refreshingly joyful protagonist — her silliness and her passion for her friends, family, and even her favorite boy band is the kind of teenage girl representation we need more of. The film thoughtfully explores the cultural differences that arise in immigrant families, as well as covering complex themes like found families and intergenerational trauma in a way that is understandable to children, yet still emotionally moving for adults.
To Choi, “Turning Red” is a film we need to celebrate, but the reception it received is an indication that there is still progress to be made.
“It’s also a good reminder that even though we’re making progress with diversity on the screen and diverse creators, we’re still facing a lot of opposition,” Choi said. “I want to celebrate films like ‘Turning Red’ and other ones that are being made by Asian Americans and Asian Canadians, but seeing reviews and all these different discourses, it is disheartening. Perhaps it’s something that as a wider community at UW and beyond that we can be more cognizant of and be part of that conversation to really question: ‘Why do we still have reviews like this?’”
Reach columnist Natalie Roy at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nataliedroy
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.