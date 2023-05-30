UW alum Brittain Ashford brings catharsis in new album ‘Trotter’

If you hold on until the very last minute of Brittain Ashford’s newest record, “Trotter,” you will hear a man’s voice crackle in, singing the folk song “Four Strong Winds.”

There is no way to describe this voice other than “kind.” With the gentle plucking of guitar behind him and the sweet twang laced into his words, it is a voice you could have heard a thousand times before, even if you are not sure from where.

The voice on that last minute could be one you’ve stumbled across on a friend’s record or in the background of a period television show. The voice could be an uncle breaking into song after one too many beers at a summer potluck; it could belong to the lead singer of a dad band at a small-town harvest festival. It is sweet. It makes you picture a wide smile, a full-belly laugh, and a reassuring hand on your shoulder.

The voice belongs to Brittain Ashford’s father, Robert Trotter. The album is not only in his name but his memory, a way to try and hold grief that runs like water in the palm of your hands.

Cataloging grief is no easy feat, but Brittain Ashford’s voice is built for sorrow.

Ashford is a UW alum and Seattle native who grew up stomping around U-District parks and putting on open-mic nights at now-defunct coffee shops near The Neptune Theatre. After graduating, she moved to New York City, where she began recording music, building a band under the name Prairie Empire, and taking on a series of odd jobs to keep running around the city.

Ashford met composer Dave Malloy at “a listening party for a secret Sufjan Stevens Christmas song,” where the two hit it off. Their friendship spiraled into Malloy writing “Sonya Alone” for her, a song that eventually made its way into the Tony-Award winning musical “Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812” (or “Great Comet,” as fans call it, to save themselves the mouthful).

“When he first asked me about the workshop for ‘Great Comet,’ I said no,” Ashford said. “I was like, ‘I don’t do theater,’ like, ‘I have no idea.’”

But Sonya, Ashford’s character in the show, was also built for sorrow. In the end, Ashford took on the role.

From there, her life became chaotic. A stint in “Great Comet” became several engagements as the show bounced between theaters. Connections between actors and musicians in the show sparked Dave Malloy to write “Ghost Quartet,” where Ashford once again got pulled into playing a lead. The next few years became a whirlwind of traveling for shows and limited engagements — and when her father passed, she never got the opportunity to process that pain.

“It was a lot of things, one after the other, and I never really allowed myself to grieve in that moment,” Ashford said. “So it wasn’t until ‘Great Comet’ would close [...] that I completely crumbled. And my partner — and like, rightfully so, who is prepared for that — in my mind, [they] couldn’t understand. And I didn’t have the tools to express myself, and they didn’t have the tools to, like, crack the code. And so, we have this album.”

“Trotter” is a story of trying to find your way back from those two very distinct heartbreaks: losing a parent and leaving a partner you thought that you had until the end. Ashford perfectly encapsulates the feeling of drowning yourself in your own head, of wishing that you could repair lost relationships, and of worrying that you will never find your way back to normal. She twines her fingers through the desire to blame yourself for things gone wrong; she staggers her way through stages of grief you’d been trying not to reckon with.

“I wish I were the kind of believer / So that I might see your face again,” Ashford sings in “Where Do We Go,” “Most things remind me of the space you used to fill.”

“Trotter,” even when speaking so frankly of a life collapsing, does not stray into feeling self-pitying or maudlin. Much of this has to do with the complex instrumentals that come from a full band backing her — this is not a heartbroken monologue capable of being ignored. “Trotter” is a hurricane, and Ashford sings from the eye of the storm.

“Saints of the Coast” is one of the strongest songs on the album, the culmination of the sound Ashford had been building toward under Prairie Empire. Raw chords and rumbling synth catch listeners up and sweep them along in the storm; a ricocheting trombone and frantic flute catalog pain and panic that sit thick in the throat. The urge to cling to memory wars with the desire to let yourself heal, to move on — even if just the idea of it feels too far away.

“‘Saints of the Coast’ — on the surface — refers to all of the towns on the Pacific Coast Highway that are named after saints,” Ashford said. “So, you know, San Diego, San Francisco — there are many of them. So that’s what it refers to … but the song is about taking my father’s ashes to San Diego to spread them with my brother. And driving that path, and thinking about being there with my dad when we were kids.”

While the last third of the album winds its way through reckoning with sorrow, “Where Do We Go” comes as a gut punch. The song is a memorial, a eulogy, and a question: will we see the people we love again after death? How do we continue on if the answer is no?

“[‘Where Do We Go’] is these little snapshots of how I felt, things I remember about him,” Ashford said.

The song’s minimal harmonies and gentle strings — light without becoming empty — gives listeners the opportunity to meet the man who helped to shape Ashford. And by the time Robert Trotter’s voice crackles on to sing his last refrain, he, too, feels like an old friend.

It would be wrong to call “Trotter” a memorial to grief. “Trotter” is about giving yourself the time to work through it, to process what you need to, and to find a way to eventually get out of bed. “Trotter” is a promise that there is nothing wrong with needing more time.

“I really think of this album as like … very cathartic, and if I can provide a window into someone else’s catharsis, then I feel like I’m doing my job,” Ashford said. “[There’s] grief, but also there is a lot of optimism. That would be my hope, for people’s takeaway, for people to feel less alone in their grief and suffering.”

“Trotter” is out now on all major streaming platforms via Misra Records.

