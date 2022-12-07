UW professors create documentary about the 2018 Maple Fire

Under the moonlight in the summer of 2018, Justin Wilke and two fellow poachers made their money by illegally chopping down maple trees in the Olympic National Forest.

By August, Wilke and his colleagues set their sights on one specific maple tree, hoping to remove a wasp’s nest from it. According to police reports, Wilke most likely sprayed the tree with insecticide and gasoline in an attempt to remove the nest. What proceeded was an out-of-control fire that burned over 3,300 acres and cost approximately $4.2 million to put out.

Wilke was given a 20-month sentence and was ordered by the court to forfeit the revenue he made from his poaching business, as well as pay restitution to the U.S. Forest Service.

Professor and interim director of the Jackson School of International Studies Daniel Hoffman, alongside history professor Lynn Thomas, created a documentary depicting this 2018 Maple Fire. Sponsored by the Simpson Center for the Humanities, their documentary — titled “The Maple Cutter” — tells Wilke’s story and provides commentary on poaching in the United States.

“The poaching part of it is what caught our attention,” Thomas said. “Because normally, we think of poaching and we think of things in Africa or other places.”

Both Hoffman and Thomas have a background in African studies, and originally wanted to find a way to tie the story of the Maple Fire with forests in Africa. They were unfortunately unable to achieve this due to the pandemic, when the logistics of flying to Africa became too difficult.

“I was really interested in a film that would be about comparing forests in the Pacific Northwest with rainforests in central Kenya, where I had done my original research,” Thomas said. “But then we came across the story of the maple fire in the Seattle Times … The story of the figured maple was rich enough to just do something on its own.”

The pair and their team had their first conversation with Wilke in August of 2021. They reached out to him after his trial and had to wait a year to speak with him, with Wilke reinitiating contact after spending the year in pretrial detention.

“We were pretty much the first people besides his lawyers to really come and ask him like, ‘What's your side of the story?’ … He was pretty eager to talk,” Thomas said.

The team met with Wilke three times over the course of multiple months and filmed any content they could get, putting the story together during the process.

“We weren't sure what to expect when we first met him,” Hoffman said. “He let us start filming him really from the minute we got out of the car … We were learning his story while we were filming it.”

Hoffman said that this approach made the filmmaking process more complicated than expected.

“We never knew what to expect, and we didn't set out to get any one thing,” Hoffman said. “It was just always whatever Justin could kind of bring to the table.”

Hoffman, who had film experience prior to this documentary, enjoyed the pace at which Wilke carried himself as a subject, as they both are fast workers.

“[Wilke] himself is very kind of hyper … he moves really fast [through the forest],” Hoffman said. “Even if you're just sort of talking with him, you're constantly in motion and having to make a lot of really quick decisions.”

Another goal Hoffman and Thomas had was to shape the way their audience viewed nature. The pair hope that people will think in more complicated ways about their relationships with forests and trees, viewing nature from an environmental justice standpoint.

“If you're really going to address issues effectively around climate change or the environment, you have to understand all of the different people who are impacted, and the ways that they think about the forest or shared resources,” Hoffman said.

The documentary also was not made with the intention of portraying Wilke as the enemy. Rather, they wanted their audience to understand his relationship with the forest to see how we can learn from him.

“It's not to say he doesn't deserve punishment for committing crimes … but you really do have to understand where he comes from if you want to effectively address issues that affect all of us,” Hoffman said

Currently, the documentary is not available to watch except for screenings at film festivals. The two plan to have it available for streaming after they have finished their festival run. As for their next screening, there isn’t one officially planned, but the team hopes to be selected for a festival in London in February.

If any student groups are interested in seeing “The Maple Cutter,” you can reach out to them via email to organize a group screening.

