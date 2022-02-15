UW Recycling Trash Art Contest up and running

A witch hat made of reusable cardboard. An art piece made of old bicycle parts. A painting made of discarded masks — what one can do with waste seems endless. For those interested in art or sustainability, this year’s Trash Art Contest, hosted by UW Recycling, is open to all students, faculty, and staff with a UW NetID.
The contest has three categories: literature, 2D media, and 3D media. All submissions are judged on a certain set of criteria including originality, interpretation and clarity of sustainability, materials, and the relevance to either personal or campus-wide waste.
The Trash Art Contest was created in 2020 by Madeline Schroeder, one of three recycling program coordinators at UW, as well as her manager. Schroeder said the idea for the contest was formed during the pandemic.
“We decided to do an art contest because you can submit that information virtually,” Schroeder said. “It keeps people thinking of low waste and shows ways to do that creatively without having to be on campus.”
Before the pandemic, Schroeder and her team hosted an event at Red Square where they would sort through students’ garbage and determine the correct bins for each item. Though the event has since been put on hold due to public health guidelines, Schroeder said that in the meantime she and her team are discovering more creative options for working together.
“The Trash Art Contest gives people a real personal experience with waste and recycling,” Amanda Dassoff, the marketing and outreach specialist for the building services department — which includes UW Recycling, said.
Many dining halls or indoor trash bins include a diagram of how trash should be sorted; this contest goes a step further by providing a creative, real-life depiction of waste and recycling. For the past nine years, UW has participated in Campus Race to Zero Waste (CRZW). Previously known as RecycleMania, CRZW runs for eight weeks starting at the end of January. Over 1,100 colleges from 43 states participate in CRZW, including almost all Pac-12 schools.
CRZW is a friendly competition that encourages colleges to make their landfill waste as low as possible; UW Recycling has already begun spreading awareness about CRZW through a trivia week hosted on Instagram.
In the first year of the Trash Art Contest, Schroeder noted that it had a lot of submissions, and her team is excited about submissions for 2022; one category that both Schroeder and Dassoff hope grows in the future is literature.
“We thought it might be nice to have another medium for people to be creative,” Dassoff said.
The winner of the 2021 Trash Art Contest was a bird skeleton made of plastic by Hannah Zizza; through this art piece, Zizza showed the horrific amount of plastic dumped into the oceans each year. Other submissions included a toy camera made of an old Amazon box and a silhouette design made of discarded objects (previous submissions can be found via Flickr).
Schroeder made it clear that even if you are not experienced with art, this contest is a great way to get involved with sustainability.
“The point of the contest isn’t about making the most beautiful piece, it’s about expressing how you feel about waste and sustainability and how you can mitigate that in your own life,” Scroeder said.
Submissions for this year’s Trash Art Contest must be submitted by 4 p.m. March 11. Questions regarding the contest can be directed to recycle@uw.edu or sent through Instagram.
So get creative, find some interesting trash pieces or poetic metaphors to inspire you, and go make some change.
