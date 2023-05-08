Ways of Expression: Seattle’s next music collective

Founded by current UW student Jun Koh, Ways of Expression (WOE) is a Seattle-based music collective bringing together members of the UW and Seattle community to create unique musical and creative expressions. Initially founded this past winter quarter, WOE has already released an EP, accompanied by a single and debut music video.

Despite their very recent founding, WOE has already reached local success. They have done both on and off campus performances, and opened for artist SHAUN at Madame Lou’s last month.

The collective brings together 12 creatives including vocalists, musicians, producers, and management. I had the opportunity to speak to many of these members about their early beginnings and their hopes for the future.

Koh, who performs as jun.e, is largely the visionary behind the collective. He had been wanting to bring together a student collective for a while, inspired by the sounds of popular collectives, such as BROCKHAMPTON.

“I had the plan to start this last year around spring, but I never really got to starting it,” Koh said. “It was supposed to be like a fun college thing to gain experience, but it kinda turned out to become something bigger. We’ve been pretty active making EPs, doing shows and stuff for four or five months now.”

Coming together formally last quarter, many of the members expressed that their involvement was really a case of falling into it at the right time. Many of them had known each other as friends or acquaintances before and have grown together through this music journey. Producer and vocalist Evan Hein, who performs as Ehbeenee, spoke about how he originally connected with Koh last summer.

“[Koh] wanted to create this musical collective, ultimately to perform on bigger stages around Seattle,” Hein said. “At that point, I told him I wasn’t interested. As WOE kept progressing and I saw how many people were joining, I thought, ‘Why not?’”

Artists Sean Park and Austin Yung, who perform as Seen and 1004yung respectively, also spoke about how they got involved with WOE through Koh.

“I got introduced to the collective because I had a class with jun.e,” Yung said. “It has really helped me a lot to grow as an artist and really learn how to work with others as a team in a lot of aspects.”

Park agreed with Yung’s sentiment.

“Everything played right for everyone, out of nowhere, perfect timing, perfect place,” Park said.

As the collective began to come together, they were able to gain traction with their performances. Their first performance was during an open mic at Cafe on the Ave and have since performed in various venues. Similarly, they have all worked together to establish a sound and began releasing music.

Hein noted that the collective is largely Asian American, which has become essential to their perspective as artists.

“What this collective ended up representing a lot is Asian Americans and how we represent music,” Hein said. “We are pushing the sound that Asian Americans stereotypically make.”

The collective hopes to have another EP released in the coming weeks and a third EP by the end of the month. Similarly, they are looking to expand their production and performance to hopefully join a talent label. The collective uses social media as their primary tool to connect with listeners, and more information on their work can be found through their Instagram.

Reach writer Piper Davidson at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @PiperDavs

