Weekly Idol: An introduction

Editor’s note: “Weekly Idol” is a weekly column dedicated to all things K-pop at and around the UW campus, analyzing the music and the communities it forms.

Many people’s first interaction with Korean pop (K-pop) came from the hit “Gangnam Style” in 2012. With PSY’s catchy rhythm and contagious dance moves, the music video racked up over 4 billion views and served as many people’s first glimpse into the K-pop genre.

With the rising fame of hit groups like Girl’s Generation (SNSD), Big Bang, BLACKPINK, and BTS, K-pop broke into the international scene, garnering fans around the world and uniting people through the love of the genre.

In this column, we’ll explore stories from K-pop’s diverse and dedicated fandom within the UW community, introduce the groups and trends taking the K-pop world by storm, and, hopefully, persuade some readers to embrace K-pop and all it offers.

Dominique Visperas:

I vividly remember my introduction to K-pop.

I, a brand new 13-year-old, listened curiously as my friend told me about a group called BTS. She pulled out the music video for the song “DOPE,” introducing group members only for me to forget them two seconds later. She asked if I liked it, to which I eagerly nodded, before showing me the song “FIRE.” After watching one member set a man on fire by playing a tape, the song launched into a hard beat drop, which I instantly fell in love with.

As I write this, I’m head-bobbing in Suzzallo to these songs, hoping I don’t look like a fool as the tourists walk by (I do). With concerts under my belt, lightsticks on my desk, and a “K-pop dump” playlist over 24 hours long, it’s safe to say I’m still a fan. While I still listen to BTS, I’ve branched out to other groups, including NCT, Red Velvet, and Seventeen.

While the sheer range of songs kept me interested, I stuck around because of the community. I’ve met people worldwide through the fandom culture. Whether it’s spotting an idol’s photo card in someone’s phone case or attending events or concerts, some of my closest connections and sweetest interactions came from being a fan. Plus, I’m a sucker for good music, ‌and the genre is full of incredible tracks that age like fine wine.

If you’re new to the genre, I’d recommend “Back 2 U (AM 01:27)” by NCT 127, “HOME;RUN” by Seventeen, and “After LIKE” by IVE. Released in 2017, the heartbreaking harmonies and layered vocals of “Back 2 U” became a timeless favorite of mine.

“HOME;RUN” features witty lyrics as Seventeen compares life’s trials to a baseball game. The retro concept and swing sound play well into the fun energy of the song’s choreography, making it one of my favorite tracks from my favorite group.

Last, but not least, IVE took K-pop by storm, creating hit after hit since its debut in 2021. “After LIKE” samples “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor, creating an electronic dance track that made major waves on the internet. These three songs alone showcase the variety of the genre, and if you liked those, there’s plenty more the genre can offer.

Isabel Smith:

My first introduction to K-pop was through one of my closest friends at the time. Her favorite groups were SHINee and VIXX, and I used to sit patiently as she went on her latest rant about some album release or performance. Ironically, it wasn’t until the seventh grade, when I moved away from that friend, that I was dragged into the world of K-pop.

Through some YouTube vortex, I stumbled upon BTS’ “Blood Sweat & Tears” music video, and I was hooked. It wasn’t just a music video. It was a dance performance, a visual masterpiece — a whole short film, really — accompanied by an addictive, electronic dance song with haunting vocals and rap.

After sitting in awe for a bit, I uttered the famous last words of any soon-to-be fan, “I just want to know their names,” and jumped right in.

Six years later, I have been awake at 2 a.m. for every BTS album drop since 2016, attended two concerts, and witnessed them win their first American Music Award. I also became a dedicated fan of ASTRO and A.C.E. Now that my favorites are all on hiatus (I write with barely concealed pain), I’m getting into TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) and Seventeen.

Along the way, I’ve connected with dozens of fans. Some of my closest friendships were forged through a shared love of K-pop, and this passion has also prompted memorable interactions with strangers.

I love the range of sounds within the genre, the jaw-dropping dance performances, and the ludicrous variety show content, but above all, I love the community that K-pop builds.

Beyond the “Blood Sweat & Tears” music video, I recommend delving into BTS’ older albums. They are littered with beautiful B-sides, like “Magic Shop,” a track with heartwarming lyrics and ethereal melodies that still give me chills.

When it comes to synth and disco pop, no group nails the sound quite like TWICE. One of my favorites is “I CAN’T STOP ME,” an upbeat track with a retro vibe that provides a fascinating contrast to its darker lyrics about good and evil.

If you’re searching for a timeless piece from an older era of K-pop, look no further than SHINee’s “View.” For me, “View,” a house-inspired song with an incredibly catchy chorus, invokes fond memories of the past. Comparing SHINee to current K-pop groups is also a great way to understand how K-pop has evolved over the past several years.

From meeting friends to discovering new artists, K-pop has shaped our lives, and we are certainly not alone. This quarter, we’ll explore not just the music genre, but the community surrounding it. From RSOs to concerts to the linguistic barriers, we’ll dive head-first into everything K-pop at and around UW.

We’re elated to write this column and share our love of K-pop. If you have any aspects of K-pop you’d like us to cover, let us know through this Google form.

