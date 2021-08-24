Staff Picks: 8/23-8/29

What we’re watching
Niv Joshi, writer (@niveditajoshii)
A week ago, I took a 14 hour flight and then another three hour flight to come home to surprise my parents (fortunately, they were happy about it). What does an individual do without Wi-Fi and little to no leg space for 17 hours, you ask? They watch a lot of movies.
Whenever I am on a flight, I usually catch up on the films that I did not get to watch in the theater and are also not available on streaming services I pay for. I had never heard of “The Intern,” which stars Anne Hathaway, but after landing I got to know why it was a cult classic.
“The Intern” is the cute and heartwarming story of a 70-year-old man working as an intern at a fast-paced fashion startup. As Instagram Reels have taken over my life, I have slowly lost the patience to sit and watch two hour movies, especially non-Marvel ones. But what else can a person do on such long flights?
While watching “The Intern,” I never once felt the need to check how much of the movie was remaining. I was just smiling throughout; the beautiful chemistry between the two protagonists and the well-produced story revolving around them was like nothing I’d seen in a long time.
If you are looking for something sweet to watch, this movie is for you. Or, you might have already seen it, in which case maybe you should watch it again.
What we’re listening to
Victor Simoes, writer (@victorhaysser)
Another week, another Brazilian recommendation from your fellow Brazilian writer.
This past week I revisited MC Tha’s 2019 album, “Rito de Passá,” and it sounds surprisingly fresh. The first studio album by the singer-songwriter from São Paulo is guided by intimate experiences such as love, religion, and self-discovery. It transgresses the barriers of musical genres with a formation of arrangements ranging from funk to regional sounds.
The highlights of the album include the self-titled track “Rito de Passá,” which within its lyrics, asks for permission to enter into the listener’s world. Full of religious references, this tune foreshadows the story that will be told in following tracks. “Coração Vagabundo” goes from electronic pop to axé, with hints of funk to create an anthem for the restless romantics. In the pop perfection of “Comigo Ninguém Pode,” MC Tha sings about self-empowerment and love. She understands her uniqueness as she sings, finishing the record owning her sound and letting the listener know her power.
“Rito de Passá” enchants precisely because of how MC Tha uses complex musical elements in an accessible way; it’s a creative exercise that goes beyond the limits of a studio.
What we’re reading
Megan Matti, writer (@meganmatti)
I love my local library, with its stacks of books begging to be looked through. After spending much of last year without going to the library, I recently went back and collected more than I could ever read in a week.
The first book was “Bunny” by Mona Awad — the epitome of fall vibes and dark academia. “Bunny” takes the reader on a confusing journey into the minds of a rich clique in an elite college writing program. From there, Awad tackles the issues that arise from class differences, as well as the distinct nature of “hive minds.”
One thing to note going into “Bunny” is the incredibly unreliable narrator, who at times made it very hard to follow and digest the true story. That being said, this novel is perfect for anyone who wants to sink their teeth into a horror novel that is shocking, confusing, and yet ultimately satisfying –– even if the ending leaves you questioning everything.
After I finished “Bunny,” I realized that I had also picked up another horror novel, “The Final Girl Support Group” by Grady Hendrix, and immediately dove into it.
“The Final Girl Support Group” was different from “Bunny”in that it was a classic slasher. Following a group of “final girls” –– referring to the last girl left in the battle, as the one who defeats the “monster” –– this book relied on common horror tropes to provide commentary on the horror genre and the treatment of women within these beloved movies and books. If you are a horror fan, this book was written for you.
Yet again, my library did not fail me. This selection was abundantly enjoyable; I highly recommend both if you want some fun autumnal reads before the season truly begins.
What we’re up to
Julie Emory, writer (@JulieEmory2)
One of the few fun aspects of the moving process is decorating and furnishing a new apartment to make it feel like home. While this does mean I spend more time browsing through artists’ portfolios than I do organizing my current mess (oops), it gives me an opportunity to support local artists that don’t get the recognition they deserve.
I am fortunate to spend my time working at Pike Place Market, where I discovered most of the artists I have displayed in my new apartment. One of the first prints I purchased in Seattle, by Marnin Saylor, perfectly encapsulates the whimsical spirit I initially sought when I came to the West Coast. Their map of Seattle perfectly meshes with the playful character of La Ru’s print of Pike Place Market. I think I’m only one succulent away from creating the perfect safe haven in the (hopefully) rare chance the UW returns to Zoom classes.
Of course, I cannot forget the brilliant work of SeaTac-based artist Stasia Burrington. Especially after the madness that was 2020 and is now 2021, everyone can use at least one print of cats and realistic (albeit stylized) depictions of girls. I’m still blown away by her use of watercolors and other media. I’ve even started an amateur foray into watercolors, partly inspired by the artists who brought my new space to life.
Reach writers Niv Joshi, Victor Simoes, Megan Matti, and Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com.
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.