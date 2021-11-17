King Richard: From Fresh Prince to King

Three decades ago, the names Venus and Serena had to be accompanied by the surname Williams for anyone to recognize the sisters’ existence. Years later, Venus and Serena are arguably two of the greatest tennis players to have ever stepped foot on a court, and their last name is engraved on innumerable trophies.
To know of the sisters today is to know of their incredible rallies, points, wins, and victory speeches, but to understand what it took for them to make it to the top is a different story altogether — one that wouldn’t have been possible without their father Richard Williams.
“King Richard” follows the story of a young Venus and Serena as the sisters attempt to navigate the growing pains of their relationship with their father, all while trying to live up to his expectations of them. Their struggle is one of achieving a balance between enjoying their youth and becoming elite tennis players.
To tell this story, the baton is handed over to none other than Will Smith, who portrays Richard Williams in a performance reminiscent of his critically acclaimed role in the 2006 film “The Pursuit of Happyness.” The star-studded cast also includes Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandy” Williams, Venus and Serena’s mother, 14-year-old Demi Singleton as Serena, and 15-year-old Saniyya Sidney as Venus.
Smith’s portrayal of Richard gives audiences an inside look into the sacrifices he made to grant his daughters a better chance in life. While the Williams family dealt with the day-to-day battles of growing up in Compton, California, Venus and Serena also had to prove themselves in a sport which wasn’t often dominated by people of color.
Richard’s parenting style embraces the value of maintaining humility and grace in everything his children pursue regardless of the outcome — a lesson he makes a point to teach his daughters especially once they begin to dominate the sport.
When Venus and Serena begin moving up the rankings and weeding out their competition, Richard is forced to come to grips with the fact that his work is done and his plan for his daughters is becoming a reality.
During a Q&A with the film’s cast, Smith said he remembered watching an interview during which Richard calls out a reporter for pressing his daughter, Venus, even after she answered his question multiple times. This scene is beautifully portrayed on screen, as there’s laughter and cheering amongst the crowd, who praised Richard’s willingness to protect his daughter at all costs.
“The look on Venus’s face burned in my heart because that’s how I wanted my daughter to look when I showed up … when the opportunity to be a part of this came up, that was the first thing that I remembered,” Smith said. “I knew I wanted to show a father protecting a daughter like that to the world.”
One of the greatest takeaways from both the film and from Venus and Serena’s life story is that pouring your heart and soul into something you’re passionate about is the first step in making your dreams a reality. Though Richard proved to be an encouraging factor in his daughter’s lives, none of what the sisters have achieved to this point would have been feasible without their dedication and love for the sport.
In the Q&A session, Sidney said she embraced that lesson before filming began, as she not only had to learn how to play tennis as Venus does, but had to learn to play with her right hand despite being left-handed.
Of the many appealing and enjoyable aspects of the film was the camaraderie between the characters. It felt as though I was witnessing the lives and relationships of a real family unfold before me, something that I imagine is at least partly due to the closeness the cast members felt during production, a condition that truly embraces one of the story’s central themes of family and togetherness.
“As a family, you can achieve anything,” Venus Williams said. “It’s a family film, and if you don’t even understand tennis, you understand family … Surrounding yourself with family can take you higher.”
Regardless of one’s knowledge of tennis — or even of sports generally — Serena and Venus Williams are well-known names. As a fan of their accomplishments, I admire and appreciate the athletes for the impact their story has had on me personally, and the impact it will surely have when the rest of the world sees this film.
Reach contributing writer Michael Delgado at arts@dailyuw.com.
