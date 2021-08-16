What are FIGs?

Editor’s note: “Quarter-life Crisis” is a weekly series offering campus tips and resources in light of the return to in-person instruction and campus activities.
When attending Advising & Orientation, freshmen often hear about First-Year Interest Groups, referred to as “FIGs,” and ask, “Why is it called a FIG? Is it supposed to be a fruit?”
Having taught FIGs for three years, Mohammed Waleed Khan understands the confusion surrounding FIGs all too well.
“The FIG concept almost always elicits confusion with little to no explanation given by the UW that explains what it’s really like,” Khan said, “But [FIGs] encapsulate a whole experience that is unique to the UW.”
FIGs are either clustered or nonclustered, where students take classes together or the FIG seminar on its own, respectively. The FIG seminar, GEN ST 199, is more like a college preparedness class than anything else, according to Khan. The class has assignments related to exploring different college resources while also grouping these resources with activities that ask students to evaluate what choosing a major or career will look like for them.
“It really helps students figure out that there are people who are willing to not only study and be friends with, but also people who you can really connect to,” Khan said. “Programs like ours exist throughout the country, and they all try to help students connect with faculty, staff, and the school.”
What makes FIGs truly unique is that the curriculum, class, grading, and everything else attached to GEN ST 199 is run solely by undergraduates who have been selected and trained by First Year Programs, according to Khan. These FIG leaders are tasked with developing a curriculum in the spring before they begin teaching, with the curriculum geared towards transfer and freshman-oriented FIG students.
For Khan, this idea of teaching students without the oversight of First Year Programs was exciting. Khan could teach whatever felt the most appropriate for students, and this is something that the pro-staff would encourage as well, with a fall GEN ST 470 class bringing together FIG leaders to talk through different struggles of teaching.
I myself went through this process of being a FIG student and leader for a total of four classes across four years.
When I was a FIG student in my freshman year, I was indifferent to it. I felt like the seminar itself was a dry experience and that the people there just wanted to earn two credits. Part of the reason why I ended up coming back to the FIG program was because I wanted to make the FIG experience better for other students.
In 2018, I did just that. I taught a FIG with 23 students, and felt woefully inadequate as a first-time teacher. The FIG program teaches theory and lesson planning, but unfortunately does not have time to train FIG leaders in running a class through a practicum. Like Khan and I, FIG leaders struggle with the idea of peer-teaching, having to straddle both school, work, and teaching students at the UW.
The experience of teaching a FIG is one where the teacher sets the pace for the class. You can choose to be as honest as you want to be with your students, divulging your experiences related to the UW, or make it a weekly seminar that sticks with the curriculum.
For me, I struggled a lot in my first two years, so I scrapped my curriculum in favor of what my students might want to hear. If students were heading into midterms, I might tell them about the time I got a 42 on an organic chemistry exam, but still passed the class. During one-on-one meetings with my students, I have run the gamut from dating advice to finding community in the dorms.
FIGs are really a hodgepodge of different experiences, both from the teaching and student perspective. Some people love it, some people hate it. There are good and bad days.
I remember feeling anxious about meeting students at Husky Kick-off with thousands of other people, forgetting what to say during a lesson, and feeling emotionally drained sometimes.
I ultimately feel that teaching FIGs was a life-changing experience for me. Finishing my first year teaching, my students were complimenting each other and we were eating pizza together, which was a nice way to end my first year. At that moment, I had a revelation that we had built a community.
That same feeling has followed me throughout the different FIGs I’ve taught, even on Zoom where my students would not let me leave after our last class. When I occasionally hear from an old student, it’s a nice reminder that something I said or wrote to them made a difference in their lives.
I think that is what makes FIGs so special and nostalgic for me. There is a certain naiveté that I approached FIGs with that ultimately helped me realize I love working with students and that community is something that revolves around everyone.
If you are reading this as a prospective freshman or as someone hoping to work for First Year Programs, remember to give FIGs a chance. I know the name sounds corny and the concept is vague, but the experience can be simply amazing if you want it to be.
