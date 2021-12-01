Your monthly forecast for December

Aries
Is it the shortening days, Aries? The stress of finals week? The unprescribed stimulant medications you’ve been taking illegally to pull all-nighters? It’s not clear, but something is making you feel more restless this December than Dubs at a football game. You might benefit from hopping on a JUMP bike and taking an aimless ride around campus, or perhaps even taking the Link Light Rail to some random stop and exploring Seattle to satisfy your inner pioneer.
Taurus
You slacked off a bit last month, Taurus, and it’s about to bite you in the tail as you scramble to get everything done before the quarter ends. Starting that final paper hours before the 11:59 p.m. deadline on Canvas? Forgot to submit your proof of vaccination? You’re going to be rushing through this December more frantically than a kid who peaked in high school rushes through frats for a bid. Just don’t make any missteps in your haste, lest you slip in a puddle on Red Square.
Gemini
The days are getting darker, dear Gemini, and so is your heart. You might feel tempted to pirate your textbooks this winter from a certain website whose name rhymes with Gibrary Lenesis. Or, if you’re really feeling malicious, you might just give the wrong answers to your study group in that curved class. However, just because UW doesn’t care about you, it doesn’t mean you have to lack empathy too. Instead, it might benefit you to get in the holiday spirit of giving — donate to the UW food pantry, or perhaps even to The Daily.
Cancer
As 2021 comes to a close, you’re starting to feel a little nostalgic, Cancer. Maybe you’re an upperclassman missing the solitude of Zoom learning (I don’t blame you), or God forbid, you’re a freshman who actually misses high school (I 100% blame you). Regardless, the glow that tinted previous months has gone out like the purple lights of football-season Drumheller Fountain, and has left you with December skies as dark and foreboding as the parking garage under Red Square. The good news is that you have the power to replace that glow — figuratively of course — by making new memories with friends over break, or literally by making your own lamp at the MILL.
Leo
Handling rejection isn’t your strong suit, dear Leo, and this December is going to hit you hard with some disappointments. Give yourself a day or two to feel your feelings — let those tears rush down hard and miserable like the rainstorms that have punctuated fall quarter — but try not to dwell on things for too long. A good way to cope might be to keep up that stereotypically high ego of yours. Your JSIS class crush swipe right on your Tinder profile? They probably thought you’re out of their league. Rejected from Foster? It’s probably because you actually have a soul.
Virgo
Your theme for this month is conflict, Virgo. Roommates keep forgetting to do the dishes? School administration not being helpful with things like financial aid or disability accommodations? RA won’t let you keep your 120-gallon ant farm in your dorm? Things are about to make as much sense between you and certain people as they do between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Be mindful to maintain that calm and rational exterior your sign is famous for when working out these conflicts before things end up as ugly as the brutalist architecture of Kane Hall.
Libra
Revelations about the past are going to emerge as clear as Mount Rainier on a sunny day, dear Libra, and it’s up to you to figure out how to handle them. You might suddenly realize that your STEM major has been a miserable experience, and that you wish you’d pursued your dreams in ethnomusicology instead. Or maybe your stomach regrets participating in that ice cream eating competition at Frost Bite (formerly Rick's Cafe). You might be feeling more stuck in place right now than the two halves of the University Bridge last November, but try to remember that at the biggest university in Washington state, you at least have plenty of options.
Scorpio
December is all about yearning for you, Scorpio. Whether you’re keeping your fingers crossed on that internship you applied for last fall, hoping that cutie from Hinge likes the TikTok you sent them, or just generally yearning for a campus bathroom that for once actually has tampons, you’re dreaming bigger than a freshman hoping to get into the computer science major without direct admission. It’s great to have ambition, of course, but make sure to also stay somewhat grounded in the present moment; keep dreaming, but don’t oversleep the morning of your final exam.
Sagittarius
December is Sagittarius season and you’re supposed to be in the spotlight — so why are you feeling more alone than ever? Late nights by yourself listening to Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Red” aren’t stopping the emptiness you feel when seeing cliques of friends make holiday plans with each other; neither are the nights at frat parties drowning in a sea of sweaty students. However, there are still ways to make connections before you leave for break. It could be as small as making sympathetic eye contact with a freshman you see crying over ALEKS, or as big as commenting on your classmate’s Canvas discussion post that you totally agree with them.
Capricorn
Venus is in your sign this December, Capricorn, and love is coming your way — emphasis on the coming. If there are any seats left in PSYCH 210 next quarter, you might want to snag one, because you’re going to be getting it on more than the campus rabbits. Be sure to stock up on protection from Hall Health, and warn your roommates before things get too loud. Bound or boundless, things are about to get spicy between you and your boo.
Aquarius
Be aware of your stress levels surrounding finals week this December, dear Aquarius. Though you’re generally known for being one of the calmer zodiac signs, little things will soon be prone to set you off. Red Square chimes ringing for a little too long? UW login asking you for two-factor verification for the 17th time in one day? Can’t find a single table to sit down and study at in Odegaard? It’s a good idea to find strategies to cool down before you burst like a pipe in Oak Hall.
Pisces
Financial matters are of the utmost concern for you this month, Pisces, and it’s crucial to start budgeting to get things under control. Splurging at all the different boba places in the U-District? You might need to skip that concert at the Neptune Theatre if you still want to make January’s rent. Applying to internships? Pay extra close attention to which ones are paid vs. unpaid. Overpriced Housing & Food Services food making you run low on your level one dining plan money? I, unfortunately, have no solutions for you other than to starve.
