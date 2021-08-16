Staff Picks: 8/16-8/22

What we’re watching
Victor Simoes
In the past month, I’ve decided to explore more of my home country’s cinema. Through this journey, I’ve found my favorite movie to date.
“Master, A Building in Copacabana” (“Edifício Master”) is a 2002 Brazilian documentary directed by Eduardo Coutinho that offers a sociological account of a modernizing capitalist country with no prospects for development. We follow the filmmaker into the interior of the Master Building — a building with 276 apartments and about 500 people, located in Copacabana beach in Rio. With the film crew living on-site for three weeks, they interview 27 residents. As time passes, the film crew also become residents, and little by little, the intrusive and curious camera manages to capture the intimacy of the residents’ lives. We get to know each person’s life as if we were apartment neighbors, face-to-face with distinguished people and stories.
The film develops differently depending on the audience, who may recognize themselves in someone living in that building. Coutinho guides us through an epiphanic journey of faces and stories: The documentary becomes the revelation of a world full of subjectivity and particularities that comes into being from the documentation of reality.
“Master, A Building in Copacabana” is an immersive journey and an important documentary for those interested in listening. For those whose curiosity is piqued by discovering what’s behind the windows and doors of others, the film kills this curiosity and offers unique and sweeping stories hidden in the depths and limits of the building.
What we're listening to
Taylor Bruce
A lot of my friends separate their playlists into moods. I don’t. I make one big playlist of all the songs I like at a certain time, and then, when I get tired of them, I start the next one. Towards the end of spring quarter, I began my ninth playlist. It features a little bit of everything, including indie pop, modern rock, old classics, and songs I found on TikTok.
One of my favorite songs is “Off My Mind” by Joe P, which I put on the track list twice in hopes of hearing it more. It’s the perfect mix of pop and rock, featuring upbeat music paired with lyrics about moving on. He also graces this playlist again with “Baby Teeth (feat. Mothica)” that gives off similar scream-to-in-the-car vibes.
The playlist also features songs by Baby Queen, whose debut album “The Yearbook” comes out Sept. 3. The songs have a contemporary breakup vibe with beats to match, where they talk about the aftermath of a relationship.
A couple other standouts include “Sister Golden Hair,” a ‘70s song by America, “Parking Lot” by Genevieve Stokes that has a chorus that gives me chills, and “Holy Ground” by Taylor Swift to help me mentally prepare myself for the impending release of “Red: Taylor’s Version.”
This week, I’ve also been listening to some of The Beatles’ greatest hits, which I highly recommend if you’re feeling the same nostalgia about summer slowly coming to an end as I am.
What we're reading
Kat Rios
I finally got around to reading “The Princess Diarist” by Carrie Fisher, which has been tucked away in my closet since I bought it right before her untimely death in 2016. Back then, I had just come away from watching “Rogue One” and had “Star Wars” on my brain, even though I had only ever watched “The Force Awakens.”
In Fisher’s memoir, she brings a self-awareness to her recollection of that first “Star Wars” set that can only come from 40 years of hindsight. While most of the memoir is about her affair with Harrison Ford in 1976 (though uncomfortable talking about the subject, she wrote, she’d rather it come from her than someone else), it follows her short career before “Star Wars,” her personal love life, and the aftermath of the franchise.
Fisher admitted how much she liked that her identity is forever tied to Princess Leia, and throughout the memoir, there were moments and actions where she merged the two identities — Leia and Carrie, Carrie and Leia. Filled with diary pages of poetry and excerpts from her then 19-year-old mind, it shows a teenager who had no idea how to navigate grown-up decisions like an extramarital affair or the attention of new stardom.
I didn’t really care about the “Carrison” affair — maybe if I were a bigger “Star Wars” fan I would — but I enjoyed reading about Fisher’s love for her character and the way she gave answers and self-reflection to the questions and insecurities she had as a teenager during filming. Fisher has always been open about her past struggles, and this memoir is no different.
What we're up to
Julia Park
A few weeks ago I found myself staring once again at a piece of blank paper. Time always seems to stop at that moment, whether I have to write an email or an essay.
This time it was a letter. I’ve been trying to get back into writing them now that I have more time during the summer. According to one New York Times op-ed writer, simple words on paper, unmarred by texting slang or emoticons, are part of what makes letters so special.
I admit my letters aren’t totally void of the occasional smiley face, but it’s liberating to leave out the frequent “haha”s, “lol”s, and even the triple exclamation points. It’s satisfying to put a period at the end of the sentence and not worry that I’m being too direct. Proper grammar and punctuation seems to belong in a proper letter, and while it might feel stiff at first, it encourages me to think harder about the meaning of my words.
After that first barrier of figuring out how to start, the rest flows easier. For my aunt, I might share what made me laugh that day; for a person who could use a kind word, a note to remind them how much they’re valued. I believe specificity shows sincerity — a shared memory or reference can go a long way.
As we wait for a time post-pandemic when in-person interaction becomes the norm again, letters are another way we can show genuine care from a safe distance.
