Dayglow, Duckwrth headlining Fall Fling 2021, Enumclaw and THEM opening

On Sept. 15, ASUW Arts + Entertainment announced the headlining artists scheduled to perform at this year’s Fall Fling. After a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fall Fling — a staple of Dawg Daze, is set to return later this month.
The lineup includes headliners Dayglow and Duckwrth, alongside local artists Enumclaw and THEM.
Dayglow is a one-man, indie-pop project launched in 2017. Known for the viral song “Can I Call You Tonight?” off their 2019 debut album “Fuzzybrain,” Dayglow is emblematic of the feel-good, lo-fi, and indie-pop genres. In 2021, Dayglow released their second album, the soft-pop “Harmony House.”
Duckwrth, a rapper from Los Angeles, has been performing since 2012 with the release of the mixtape “Ducktape.” Duckwrth’s music has been featured on the soundtracks for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Duckwrth’s most recent release was the 2021 album “SG8*.”
Opening for Duckwrth and Dayglow is the indie-rock band Enumclaw. Made up of four musicians from Tacoma, Enumclaw channels the ‘90s grunge rock of artists like Oasis, while incorporating elements from hip-hop. Their most recent release, the EP “Jimbo Demo,” was released in 2021.
Another opening act is THEM, a local indie-pop band that melds millennial rock with modern pop sensibilities. Hailing from West Seattle, THEM is composed of four multi-instrumentalist teenage girls. Their first single, “BAD 4 U,” debuted this year.
Catch this year’s Fall Fling at the HUB lawn on Sept. 27, from 3-7 p.m. A UW ID is required for admittance.
