The evergreen mentality

My grandpa once sat me down and said something that I never thought much about, that “Seattle’s evergreens betray a fundamental aspect about the outdoors — they never change.”
Now that I am older, I reckon he was right.
Evergreens appear never-changing, there since time immemorial, unfettered by the seasons. Unlike other trees that cycle through bare limbs, blossoming flowers, and wilting leaves, evergreens are stoic. They have pine needles and cones, but even those seem like permanent fixtures.
One can visit other parts of the state, country, or world and experience a perceptible difference in the trees. Maples and oaks will look dramatically different throughout the year, but the temperate climate of Seattle creates a time capsule that is unique to the Pacific Northwest.
This unique atmosphere and mentality is something that parks, trails, and urban spaces in Seattle share. Park founders like the Olmsted Brothers recognized this when they designed their plethora of parks, while regular people have converted land to something sustainable, and continue to fight for urban spaces. No matter where you go in Seattle, there is a park just around the corner.
It may seem that this “evergreen mentality” has always existed within the city, but I think this cultural cornerstone of Seattle is still evolving. When you talk to an evolutionary biologist about mutations, they will point out that anything that copies its DNA will incur small changes that over time, become perceptible.
I think that is also true for our parks today.
The National Park Service (NPS) incorporated Olympic National Park after Franklin Delano Roosevelt visited and observed its natural beauty. When it was incorporated in 1938, Olympic National Park was, at that time, relatively unchanged. Similarly, Mount Rainier National Park was added to the NPS National Register of Historic Places without much of it being altered either.
These might be considered the most original forms of “green thinking,” where environmental stewardship seeks to preserve the original forests and lakes without altering them, but Seattle’s local parks stand out because their origin stories simply buck this trend.
When we consider the types of leisurely spaces in Seattle, almost all of them have incurred major alterations that are present in their histories. Even relatively small changes, like Seward Park gaining a permanent land bridge, can become major alterations to the environment. Physical impacts are the more immediate changes in green mentality that come to mind, but are not the only kinds of changes that have positively altered this mentality.
People are getting more inclusive with the types of spaces being created. No longer is Seattle so focused on creating grand spectacles, but more so on adapting spaces to communities. The evolution of the original park concept is fantastic, because historically parks have been lands taken from vulnerable communities, such as the Duwamish Tribe.
Today’s parks may be striving for more inclusive designs, but there are definitely parts of the green mentality that deserve greater emphasis. There are elements of the environment that people often forget about, like the excessive use of fertilizers — which can cause an excess of algae harmful to local flora and fauna, or toxic chemicals that can radically alter the health of people living nearby. While the spectrum of consequences changes with action, everything that people do ultimately has cascading effects.
While people are becoming more aware of the impacts their choices can have, one aspect of the equation that is starting to change for the better is public literacy on the environment. Some people no longer use Teflon in their home kitchens because it contributes to global warming, which may seem like a small evolution in how people interact with the environment, but is impactful if everyone engages with the promise.
Evolution takes time.
That is the plain truth of how environmentalism works. People need to be educated and enact changes over time for our environmental impact to be decreased. While the groundwork of a green mentality is hardwired into Seattleites, critical thinking about how and why certain actions are important seems like the next evolution in this mentality.
Seattleites should continue recognizing that parks are historically exclusive, which impacts our neighbors and communities. Seattleites should also know that invasive plants and animals can disrupt entire ecosystems. Seattleites should even recognize that the evergreens around them may not have existed for millennia and that those trees are the result of previous attempts to restore local ecology.
Environmentalism, stewardship, and advocacy are part of why I love Seattle. It’s a unique culture that I hope never goes out of fashion. But we need to recognize that this mentality is always evolving. We should embrace the fact that the world, with its wildfires and changing climate, will be constant in our imminent future. But we should also never despair, because our shared culture of loving the community through nature can be an inclusive mainstay for the foreseeable future.
Enjoying parks takes effort from everyone. The actions we take matter, but it's also important to recognize that we all have different capacities to do so. It could be as simple as biking to work instead of driving, or planting a tree in your backyard. Even birding and educating others about local animals can be impactful.
My point is, the next time you step outside and glance at the evergreens, remember that you exist in the ecosystem as much as they do. Your thoughts, feelings, and experiences matter to the future of those trees, and matter to everyone else as well.
