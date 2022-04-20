04/20/1970

Mentioned earlier this week, The Daily had major coverage of social movements of the 1960s and ‘70s. Before the first ever Earth Day celebration in 1970, the preceding week at UW was dedicated to a lecture series on pollution prevention, urban growth and the strain on cities, and what a larger population would mean for the planet; the series came at the perfect time, given it followed years of chemical dumping in the Puget Sound. Also in 1970, the university’s current wetland preserve — located by the Conibear Shellhouse — served as a massive dump site for Seattle’s waste. The accompanying article in full can be found here.
