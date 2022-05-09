05/09/1972

For this week’s “From the Headlines,” I was inspired by the pro-choice protests on campus last week and the possible overturning of the 1973 Supreme Court decision Roe v. Wade. I wanted to look at the university's involvement in social movements from years past. I jokingly call this era the “activism years,” but you can really see how these social movements helped create the modern university we see around us. Starting out, we have the manifesto for MEChA — or Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán — a club that still exists on campus today. An influx of Chicano and Chicana students at UW began in the 1960s, when the Black Student Union traveled across the state looking for more Black students to enroll at UW but instead connected with Mexican American students. While this article mentions 300 Mexican American students enrolled at UW at the time of publication (1972), it now numbers over 4,000 students. Seattle isn’t often associated with strong Mexican American culture, but as we can see in this paper, MEChA was and continues to be devoted to the experiences of Chicanx students.
From the Headlines
